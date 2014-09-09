Preview: Padres at Dodgers

Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Matt Kemp carries a season-high 14-game hitting streak into Tuesday’s contest against the visiting San Diego Padres, who have been outscored 36-12 during their six-game losing skid. Kemp is batting .345 during his streak for the Dodgers, who have won four straight to move 3 1/2 games ahead of San Francisco in the National League West with 18 games remaining. “Matt is swinging the bat good,” manager Don Mattingly told reporters. “He’s been driving the ball, driving in runs.”

Second baseman Jedd Gyorko saw his average dip below .200 on Monday for the Padres, who were held to four hits in a 9-4 loss. San Diego’s anemic offense pales in comparison to the Dodgers, who have scored 16 runs over the past two games behind the hot hitting of Kemp, Adrian Gonzalez and Carl Crawford. Outfielder Yasiel Puig hit sixth in the order on Monday and went 1-for-4, but his homerless streak stands at 115 at-bats and he’s hitting .209 since Aug. 1.

TV: 10:10 p.m. ET, FSN San Diego, SportsNet LA (Los Angeles)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Padres RH Andrew Cashner (2-7, 2.39 ERA) vs. Dodgers RH Roberto Hernandez (8-10, 4.00)

Cashner was a hard-luck loser against Arizona last Wednesday as he yielded four runs (two earned) over seven innings. The 27-year-old has gone 0-1 with a 2.50 ERA and 14-to-3 strikeout-to-walk ratio in three starts since returning from the disabled list Aug. 23. Hanley Ramirez is 3-for-17 against Cashner, who is 0-2 with a 1.37 ERA in 16 career games (five starts) against the Dodgers, including a 1.50 ERA in two starts this season.

Hernandez is likely pitching for a spot in the Dodgers’ postseason rotation after posting a 6.46 ERA over his last three starts. The 34-year-old, who was acquired from Philadelphia on Aug. 7, failed to reach the sixth inning last Monday when he allowed five runs in 4 1/3 innings against Washington. Hernandez yielded four runs (three earned) over five frames against the Padres on Aug. 20, and he owns a 4.09 ERA in two career starts against San Diego.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Dodgers play 14 of their remaining 18 games against NL West opponents.

2. San Diego SS Everth Cabrera (hamstring) could be activated from the disabled list this weekend against Arizona.

3. Kemp is one home run shy of tying Mike Piazza (177) for fourth on the Dodgers’ all-time home run list.

PREDICTION: Padres 5, Dodgers 4