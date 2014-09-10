Preview: Padres at Dodgers

The Los Angeles Dodgers head to San Francisco this weekend for a critical divisional series, but first they’ll need to focus on Wednesday’s matchup against the visiting San Diego Padres. Los Angeles had its four-game winning streak snapped with Tuesday’s 6-3 loss and enters the rubber match of the three-game series with a 2 1/2 game lead over the Giants in the National League West. Rookie Cory Spangenberg has eight hits in his first 22 at-bats for San Diego, which snapped a six-game losing skid Tuesday.

The Dodgers have committed five errors over the last two games, including three by shortstop Hanley Ramirez, who has 15 on the season. The team has been able to overcome its defensive shortcomings for the most part thanks to an offense led by first baseman Adrian Gonzalez, who is 9-for-29 with four homers and 10 RBIs during his seven-game hitting streak. Utilityman Justin Turner doesn’t have Gonzalez’s power, but he’s hitting .366 with three homers in 39 games since the All-Star break.

TV: 10:10 p.m. ET, FSN San Diego, SportsNet LA (Los Angeles)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Padres RH Ian Kennedy (10-12, 3.75 ERA) vs. Dodgers RH Dan Haren (12-10, 4.17)

Kennedy entered his previous start with a 10-2 lifetime record in September, but he took the loss last Thursday against Arizona after yielding four runs over 5 1/3 innings. The former USC star has pitched at least six frames in 20 of his last 28 starts. Andre Ethier is 11-for-34 with two homers against Kennedy, who is 5-6 with a 4.05 ERA in 16 career starts against the Dodgers, including throwing seven innings of one-run ball on Aug. 30.

After a dismal stretch in which Haren posted a 9.47 ERA in four July starts, the 33-year-old has gone 4-1 with a 2.04 ERA over his last six outings. The three-time All-Star is 1-1 with a 2.91 ERA in four starts against San Diego this season, including a strong outing Aug. 29 when he allowed two unearned runs over six frames. Alexi Amarista is 5-for-9 with a home run against Haren, who is 6-5 with a 3.68 ERA in 20 career games (19 starts) against the Padres.

WALK-OFFS

1. Dodgers OF Matt Kemp is batting .339 (20-for-59) during his season-high 15-game hitting streak.

2. The Padres are 49-1 when leading after six innings.

3. Los Angeles OF Joc Pederson is 2-for-15 with seven strikeouts since being promoted from Triple-A Albuquerque.

PREDICTION: Dodgers 5, Padres 2