Preview: Padres at Dodgers

The hot stove was sizzling this offseason thanks in large part to San Diego and Los Angeles, each of which continued a flurry of activity on Dec. 18 by completing a blockbuster trade with each other. Matt Kemp and Yasmani Grandal will be among several players taking the field with their new team for the first time on Monday when the Dodgers open a three-game set with the Padres in a battle between the two favorites in the National League West.

Los Angeles orchestrated a flurry of deals near the end of the winter meetings, pulling off three separate trades in about a 24-hour window to acquire a number of players, including second baseman Howie Kendrick from the Angels and shortstop Jimmy Rollins from the Phillies. Kemp and Grandal were swapped for each other in a five-player deal a week later. San Diego made two more splashes of its own one day after landing Kemp, picking up Justin Upton from Atlanta and Wil Myers in a three-team trade to add much-needed punch to its league-worst offense. The Padres essentially completed their makeover in February by signing free agent ace James Shields, who be paired opposite reigning NL MVP and Cy Young Award winner Clayton Kershaw in the opener.

TV: 4:10 p.m. ET, FSN San Diego, SportsNet LA (Los Angeles)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Padres RH James Shields (2014: 14-8, 3.21 ERA) vs. Dodgers LH Clayton Kershaw (2014: 21-3, 1.77)

Shields won at least 10 games for the eighth consecutive year in 2014, serving as the stopper on a pitching staff that helped the Kansas City Royals’ end a 28-year postseason and World Series drought. The 33-year-old, who has logged at least 200 innings in each of those eight double-digit victory seasons, was rewarded with a four-year, $75 million deal by San Diego and will draw his seventh Opening Day assignment. Shields - a southern California native - settled for a no-decision in his first career start against the Dodgers last season.

Despite missing more than six weeks following his first outing with a strained back muscle, Kershaw went 18-1 after May en route to becoming the first NL pitcher to win league MVP since Bob Gibson in 1968. The 27-year-old Dallas native, who became the sixth player in major-league history to earn three Cy Young Awards over a four-year span, is also one of nine pitchers to ever win that many in his career. Kershaw was nearly flawless versus San Diego in 2014, going 3-0 with a 1.08 ERA while holding the Padres to a .110 batting average.

WALK-OFFS

1. Los Angeles has won the season series by at least three games in each of the last four years and claimed 12 of the last 16 meetings at home.

2. San Diego scored 535 runs, marking its worst offensive output in a 162-game season since tallying 468 during its expansion campaign in 1969.

3. Six of the eight Padres’ projected starting hitters that have faced Kershaw are a combined 7-for-66 against him, including Upton (4-for-33).

PREDICTION: Dodgers 4, Padres 1