Preview: Padres at Dodgers

The San Diego Padres stole the spotlight on Sunday with yet another blockbuster deal, but one of the Los Angeles Dodgers’ own key offseason addition via trade made sure the National League West favorites got their season off on the right foot. After hitting the tiebreaking three-run homer in the eighth inning on Opening Day, Jimmy Rollins looks to power the Dodgers to their 14th home win in their last 18 meetings with the Padres on Tuesday.

The Padres, who dealt for outfielders Wil Myers, Justin Upton and former Dodger Matt Kemp among others during an eventful offseason, added four-time All-Star closer Craig Kimbrel along with Melvin Upton Jr. from the Atlanta Braves over the weekend. Neither Kimbrel nor Melvin Upton played Monday, but Kemp haunted his former team with two hits and three RBIs after receiving a warm welcome from the crowd before his first at-bat. Rollins made a memorable Dodgers debut after 15 years with the Philadelphia Phillies, capping a late rally with his blast in a 6-3 win for Los Angeles. The comeback was a rare one for the Dodgers, who went 2-54 in games in which they trailed after six innings in 2014.

TV: 10:10 p.m. ET, FSN San Diego, SportsNet LA (Los Angeles)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Padres RH Tyson Ross (2014: 13-14, 2.81 ERA) vs. Dodgers RH Zack Greinke (2014: 17-8, 2.71)

Ross became a full-time starter for the first time in his career last year and was rewarded with his first All-Star nod. The 27-year-old more than doubled his career win total of nine entering the campaign while finishing eighth in the NL in strikeouts (195) and complete games (two) as well as 11th in ERA. Ross received very little help from the league’s worst offense last season versus the Dodgers, however, losing each of his four turns against them despite a 2.67 ERA.

Despite a frustrating offseason which included a precautionary right elbow lubricating injection in February, Greinke looks to build upon a solid second season in which he set a career high in victories. The two-time All-Star finished seventh in the NL Cy Young Award voting and collected his first Gold Glove even though he committed his first error in over four years. Greinke has been dominant in seven career outings versus the Padres, going 4-0 with a 1.84 ERA while holding them to a .161 batting average.

WALK-OFFS

1. Greinke owns the highest all-time winning percentage (.727) by a Dodgers pitcher with a minimum of 50 starts.

2. Ex-Padre C Yasmani Grandal, who was part of the five-player trade used to acquire Kemp, is expected to make his Los Angeles debut on Tuesday.

3. After outhomering the opposition 49-24 in spring training, the Dodgers belted two more on Monday as seven of their nine hits went for extra bases.

PREDICTION: Dodgers 4, Padres 3