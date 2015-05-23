Preview: Padres at Dodgers

The Los Angeles Dodgers have scored a total of four runs in their last six games, but they look downright explosive next to the San Diego Padres, who have been shutout in three of their last seven contests. The Padres look to snap a three-game skid Saturday against the host Dodgers, who are 18-5 at home.

San Diego’s offensive woes begin at the top, where its leadoff hitters are 5-for-39 with 15 strikeouts since Wil Myers landed on the disabled list with tendinitis in his left wrist. Manager Bud Black batted Yangervis Solarte at leadoff for the first time this season in Friday’s 2-1 series-opening loss after watching Abraham Almonte and Cory Spangenberg struggle in the role. The Dodgers snapped a 35-inning scoreless streak Friday but saw catcher Yasmani Grandal exit after being hit in the mask by a foul ball and a bat. Grandal, who is hitting .396 with three homers and 15 RBI in May, will undergo concussion tests and likely miss the rest of the series.

TV: 10:10 p.m. ET, FSN San Diego, SportsNet LA (Los Angeles)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Padres RH Ian Kennedy (2-3, 6.75 ERA) vs. Dodgers RH Mike Bolsinger (2-0, 1.04)

Kennedy has lost two straight starts while failing to pitch past the fifth inning following two consecutive wins. The former USC star is looking to get untracked after yielding 11 earned runs and seven walks in his last two outings covering 9 2/3 innings. Andre Ethier is 13-for-36 with three home runs against Kennedy, who fell to 5-8 with a 4.58 ERA in 18 career starts against the Dodgers after allowing eight runs in 4 1/3 innings April 25.

Bolsinger made a strong case to stick as the Dodgers’ fifth starter Sunday, when he held Colorado to three hits over six scoreless innings for his second straight victory. The 27-year-old is unbeaten in his last seven starts this season, including four outings with Triple-A Oklahoma City. Bolsinger faced the Padres last season with Arizona and suffered the loss despite allowing two runs on three hits over six frames.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Padres are 20-23 through 43 games for the third consecutive season.

2. The Dodgers have recorded eight one-run victories over the Padres at home since June 3, 2013.

3. San Diego’s starting rotation has posted a major league-high 28 quality starts.

PREDICTION: Padres 4, Dodgers 3