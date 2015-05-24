Preview: Padres at Dodgers

The San Diego Padres had high hopes after upgrading their outfield during the offseason, but so far their offense looks a lot like last year’s anemic unit. The Padres have been shutout six times this month and head into Sunday’s series finale against the host Los Angeles Dodgers aiming to snap a four-game losing streak.

Will Middlebrooks made his first professional start at shortstop Saturday as Cory Spangenberg took over at third, but the duo went a combined 0-for-6 in the 2-0 loss. The Padres appear to be losing patience with regular shortstops Alexi Amarista (.186) and Clint Barmes (.231), as well as second baseman Jedd Gyorko, who is hitting .202 after going 0-for-3 with two strikeouts Saturday. Los Angeles has also struggled offensively with six runs scored over the last seven games, but are 19-5 at Dodger Stadium. Rookie center fielder Joc Pederson has hit nine of his 12 homers since April 29, when he was moved to the leadoff spot.

TV: 4:10 p.m. ET, FSN San Diego, SportsNet LA (Los Angeles)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Padres RH James Shields (5-0, 3.74 ERA) vs. Dodgers RH Carlos Frias (3-1, 2.55)

Shields has recorded quality starts in seven of his first nine outings but leads the majors with 14 home runs allowed. The Southern California native improved his National League-high strikeout total to 75 on Tuesday, when he fanned 11 and allowed two runs over seven innings against the Cubs. Howie Kendrick is 15-for-29 with a home run against Shields, who received a no-decision after holding the Dodgers to two runs in six innings on Opening Day.

Frias was a hard-luck loser Tuesday in San Francisco after allowing one run over six frames in a 2-0 loss. The 25-year-old, who is making his first career start against the Padres, began the season as a reliever but has solidified his place in the rotation with four consecutive strong starts. “I think I’m getting better each start,” Frias told reporters. “I’m getting more confident on the mound.”

WALK-OFFS

1. Los Angeles placed C Yasmani Grandal on the seven-day concussion disabled list and recalled C Austin Barnes from Triple-A Oklahoma City.

2. The Padres are 0-22 when trailing after eight innings.

3. Dodgers 1B Adrian Gonzalez is 10-for-28 with two home runs against Shields.

PREDICTION: Padres 4, Dodgers 2