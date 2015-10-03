Preview: Padres at Dodgers

The Los Angeles Dodgers could receive a boost from a surprise addition this weekend as they look to claim home-field advantage in the National League Divisional Series. Outfielder Yasiel Puig has been on the disabled list since Aug. 28 with a torn right hamstring, but manager Don Mattingly said he looked good at the team’s spring training complex this week and could be available as early as Saturday’s contest against the visiting San Diego Padres.

Los Angeles moved one half-game ahead of the New York Mets for home-field advantage and improved to 12-5 against San Diego this season with Friday’s 6-2 victory. The Mets, who hold the tiebreaker against the Dodgers, will play a doubleheader Saturday against Washington after Friday’s series opener was rained out. Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner, who missed two games due to a bruised left forearm, returned to the starting lineup Saturday and drove in two runs. Los Angeles is facing a depleted Padres team with starting outfielders Justin Upton (neck) and Matt Kemp (finger) out for the entire series and Wil Myers listed as day-to-day due to a sore wrist.

TV: 9:10 p.m. ET, FSN San Diego, SportsNet LA (Los Angeles)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Padres LH Robbie Erlin (1-1, 6.30 ERA) vs. Dodgers RH Zack Greinke (18-3, 1.68)

Erlin made a strong case for a spot in next season’s rotation with his performance last Saturday as he held Arizona to two hits over seven scoreless innings. The impressive outing followed a rough season debut against Colorado on Sept. 19, when he allowed seven runs in three frames. The 24-year-old held the Dodgers scoreless on four hits over 7 2/3 innings on Sept. 20, 2013.

Greinke has dominated San Diego in 11 career starts, going 5-1 with a 1.61 ERA while striking out 67 batters against 15 walks. The 31-year-old has moved to the front of the tight Cy Young award race with a 13-1 record and 1.66 ERA over his last 16 outings. Jedd Gyorko is 1-for-11 against Greinke, who has won his last seven home starts while posting a 7-0 mark and 1.07 ERA.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Padres announced that RHP James Shields will not start Sunday’s regular-season finale. Interim manager Pat Murphy said the team will reach into the bullpen for the day’s starter.

2. The Dodgers are 53-26 at home, including 26-10 against NL West opponents.

3. San Diego’s bullpen has not been charged with a run in eight consecutive games.

PREDICTION: Dodgers 7, Padres 1