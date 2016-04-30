Preview: Padres at Dodgers

Los Angeles first baseman Adrian Gonzalez is hitless in his last 13 at-bats with seven strikeouts, but there’s plenty of blame to go around for the Dodgers’ five-game losing streak. Gonzalez and the Dodgers will look to get untracked Saturday as they continue a three-game series against the visiting San Diego Padres, who snapped their own five-game skid with a 5-1 victory Friday.

Outfielder Yasiel Puig is mired in a 5-for-39 slump for the Dodgers, who have scored a total of nine runs in the past five games while going 2-for-33 with runners in scoring position. Manager Dave Roberts was hoping left fielder Carl Crawford and second baseman Howie Kendrick would provide a boost after both battled injuries earlier this month, but Crawford has one hit in his last 11 at-bats and Kendrick is batting .151. San Diego snapped a nine-game losing streak to the Dodgers on Friday behind the pitching of rookie Cesar Vargas and the power of right fielder Matt Kemp, who is batting .320 in 20 games against his former team after belting a three-run homer in the series opener. Kemp, who played the first nine seasons of his career with Los Angeles, has hit .287 with 105 home runs in 574 career games at Dodger Stadium.

TV: 9:10 p.m. ET, FSN San Diego, SportsNet LA (Los Angeles)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Padres RH Colin Rea (1-1, 5.06 ERA) vs. Dodgers RH Ross Stripling (0-1, 3.22)

Rea has pitched five innings in each of his last two starts, including Sunday when he received a no-decision after yielding three runs (two earned) against St. Louis. The 25-year-old Iowa native owns a 4.50 ERA in two career appearances (one start) against the Dodgers, including one inning of relief on Opening Day this season. Rea posted a 1.95 ERA in the minors last season and added about 20 pounds to his slender frame during the offseason.

Stripling suffered his first career loss Monday after yielding three runs on eight hits in 5 1/3 innings against Miami. After posting a 2.03 ERA through his first two starts, the 26-year-old rookie has allowed a total of six runs (five earned) on 14 hits over his last two outings covering nine innings. Stripling was named the Dodgers’ fifth starter near the end of spring training and took a no-hitter into the eighth inning in his major league debut against San Francisco on April 8.

WALK-OFFS

1. Padres CF Jon Jay has recorded a hit in 10 of his last 11 games.

2. Los Angeles closer Kenley Jansen has converted 21 straight save opportunities.

3. San Diego is 0-12 when trailing after six innings.

PREDICTION: Padres 7, Dodgers 5