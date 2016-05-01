Preview: Padres at Dodgers

Los Angeles has lost six in a row to fall one game under .500, but manager Dave Roberts is unlikely to shake things up Sunday when the Dodgers look to avoid a three-game sweep by the visiting San Diego Padres. Roberts’ primary concern is the Dodgers’ offense, which has scored a total of 11 runs during their losing streak.

First baseman Adrian Gonzalez is hitless in his last 17 at-bats with seven strikeouts for the Dodgers, who are 2-for-36 with runners in scoring position over the last six games. “These are our guys, and I believe in them. I know they’re going to come out of it,” Roberts told reporters. “They’re still confident and they’re trying their tails off, so you’ve got to stick with them.” Roberts will turn to ace Clayton Kershaw on Sunday against the Padres, who have won back-to-back games in Dodger Stadium for the first time since April 2013. First baseman Wil Myers continued to spark the San Diego offense in Saturday’s 5-2 victory with two doubles, two walks, an RBI and a stolen base.

TV: 4:10 p.m. ET, FSN San Diego, SportsNet LA (Los Angeles)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Padres LH Drew Pomeranz (2-2, 2.86 ERA) vs. Dodgers LH Clayton Kershaw (2-1, 2.43)

Pomeranz is set to make his fourth road start in five outings Sunday after yielding four runs (three earned) on seven hits over 4 1/3 innings in Monday’s loss at San Francisco. The 27-year-old was unable to build on his previous start, when he pitched into the seventh inning and recorded a career-best 10 strikeouts against Pittsburgh. Yasmani Grandal is 3-for-8 with a home run against Pomeranz, who is 0-3 with a 5.49 ERA in six career games (four starts) against the Dodgers.

Kershaw struck out 10 batters in Tuesday’s start against Miami but allowed five runs on seven hits over seven innings and took his first loss in his last eight regular-season starts dating to last year. The three-time Cy Young award winner owns a 13-6 record and 2.16 ERA in 28 career starts against the Padres while keeping Myers hitless in 11 at-bats. Alexei Ramirez is 5-for-11 against Kershaw, who tossed seven shutout innings against the Padres on Opening Day.

WALK-OFFS

1. Dodgers RF Yasiel Puig, who is mired in a 1-for-18 slump, is expected to return to the starting lineup Sunday after being given the day off Saturday.

2. The Padres are 8-0 when leading after seven innings.

3. Los Angeles finished April under .500 for the first time since 2010.

PREDICTION: Dodgers 6, Padres 2