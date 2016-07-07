Preview: Padres at Dodgers

Los Angeles Dodgers rookie Corey Seager brings a 19-game hitting streak into Thursday’s series opener against the visiting San Diego Padres, who have kept the All-Star shortstop in check so far this season. Seager is batting .195 in 41 at-bats over nine games versus San Diego and will be tested by Padres starter Drew Pomeranz, who could be a late addition to the All-Star roster.

Dodgers pitcher Hyun-Jin Ryu is set to make his long-awaited season debut after missing all of 2015 and the first three months of this campaign due to a torn labrum. The Dodgers need a quality start from Ryu after falling six games behind NL-West-leading San Francisco and using eight relievers in Wednesday’s 6-4, 14-inning loss to Baltimore. The Padres are tied for last in the division with Colorado but have won 10 of their last 16 games thanks largely to an improving offense led by All-Star first baseman Wil Myers, who is batting .347 with 12 home runs and 37 RBIs since the start of June. The team also has received a surprising boost from Ryan Schimpf, who is 6-for-13 with three home runs and five RBIs over his last three games.

TV: 10:10 p.m. ET, FSN San Diego, SportsNet LA (Los Angeles)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Padres LH Drew Pomeranz (7-7, 2.65 ERA) vs. Dodgers LH Hyun-Jin Ryu (NR)

Pomeranz tossed seven innings of one-run ball and struck out seven against the New York Yankees on Saturday. “Pomeranz has an outstanding curveball and we never were able to solve it,” Yankees manager Joe Girardi told reporters. “He was tough on our guys.” Yasmani Grandal is 3-for-8 with a home run against Pomeranz, who is 0-4 with 4.39 ERA in seven career games (five starts) against Los Angeles.

Ryu is not expected to throw more than 90 pitches Thursday after going 1-2 with a 4.23 ERA in eight rehab starts with Single-A Rancho Cucamonga and Triple-A Oklahoma City. The 29-year-old is 4-0 with a 0.84 ERA in five career starts against San Diego. The Dodgers are hoping Ryu can duplicate his production from 2014, when he made 26 starts and went 14-7 with a 3.38 ERA while registering 139 strikeouts and only 29 walks.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Dodgers have won 11 of their last 15 games against the Padres.

2. San Diego 3B Yangervis Solarte is 24-for-58 with 12 runs scored and 14 RBIs over his last 16 contests.

3. Los Angeles LHP Adam Liberatore has not allowed a run in his last 23 games covering 18 innings.

PREDICTION: Padres 6, Dodgers 3