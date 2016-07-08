Preview: Padres at Dodgers

Rookie Corey Seager looks to begin a new hitting streak while his team attempts to snap a three-game skid Friday as the Los Angeles Dodgers continue their four-game series against the visiting San Diego Padres. Seager’s 19-game hitting streak ended in Thursday’s 6-0 loss as the Dodgers were held to two hits and fell 6 1/2 games behind National League West-leading San Francisco.

The Dodgers recalled Carlos Frias prior to Wednesday’s game and the right-hander provided an immediate boost to the team’s overtaxed bullpen with four scoreless innings. Los Angeles' bullpen leads the NL with a 2.85 ERA, but eight relievers were needed in Wednesday’s 6-4, 14-inning loss to Baltimore while Hyun-Jin Ryu was pulled in the fifth inning of his season debut the following night. The Dodgers will turn to Scott Kazmir on Friday against a Padres team that has won 11 of its last 17 games. San Diego’s offense ranks among the league’s best over the past few weeks and boasts a dangerous one-two punch in All-Star first baseman Wil Myers along with former Dodger outfielder Matt Kemp, who is hitting .316 with three home runs and 25 RBI since the start of June.

TV: 10:10 p.m. ET, FSN San Diego, SportsNet LA (Los Angeles)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Padres RH Andrew Cashner (3-6, 4.42 ERA) vs. Dodgers LH Scott Kazmir (7-3, 4.37)

Cashner is set to make his second start since coming off the disabled list and tossing six strong innings against the New York Yankees on Sunday. The 29-year-old allowed two runs - one earned - on six hits and two walks while striking out a season high-tying six batters. Adrian Gonzalez is 11-for-32 with four home runs against Cashner, who is 1-6 with a 2.56 ERA in 22 career games (11 starts) against Los Angeles - including 1-2 with a 3.03 ERA in nine contests (four starts) at Dodger Stadium.

Kazmir extended his unbeaten streak to 10 starts on Saturday by holding Colorado to three hits over six scoreless innings while recording 10 strikeouts. The 32-year-old allowed a total of 16 earned runs in the first inning of his first 16 outings before cruising through the opening frame against the Rockies. Alexei Ramirez is 8-for-26 with a home run against Kazmir, who went 1-0 with a 3.86 ERA in two starts against the Padres earlier this season.

WALK-OFFS

1. Dodgers 2B Chase Utley is batting .302 with 15 homers and 49 RBI in 74 career games against San Diego.

2. The Padres are 30-4 when leading after six innings.

3. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said OF Andre Ethier (broken leg) could rejoin the team by the beginning of August.

PREDICTION: Dodgers 6, Padres 2