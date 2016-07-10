Preview: Padres at Dodgers

The Los Angeles Dodgers have reached 50 wins before the All-Star break and will try to keep the momentum up when they host the San Diego Padres in the finale of a four-game series on Sunday. The Dodgers dropped the opener of the four-game set but took the next two as they try to keep the division-leading San Francisco Giants in their sights.

Los Angeles totaled five runs during a three-game slide, culminating in a 6-0 loss to the Padres in the series opener on Thursday, but has pounded out 14 runs in the last two contests. Yasmani Grandal broke out of a lengthy slump with a 5-for-5, three-homer, effort in Friday’s 10-6 triumph and Howie Kendrick is using the final homestand before the break to find his own power stroke with six extra-base hits in the last nine contests. The Padres were rolling along on offense as well with an average of 7.6 runs in five previous games before managing three hits in in Saturday’s 4-3 setback. San Diego came to Los Angeles with two straight series wins and is looking for a split before heading back home to play host to the All-Star festivities.

TV: 4:10 p.m. FSN San Diego, SportsNet Los Angeles

PITCHING MATCHUP: Padres LH Christian Friedrich (4-4, 4.42 ERA) vs. Dodgers RH Kenta Maeda (7-6, 3.07)

Friedrich is limping into the break with four straight sub-par efforts and back-to-back losses. The Eastern Kentucky product, who turned 29 on Friday, has allowed 19 earned runs in 21 innings over his last four turns and failed to record an out in the sixth inning in any of the last three. Friedrich had some trouble with his command at home against Los Angeles on May 20, allowing two runs on six hits and three walks in 3 1/3 innings without factoring in the decision.

Maeda is trying to find some consistency after alternating wins and losses in his last six decisions. The Japan native breezed through six innings while yielding one run in a win at Milwaukee on June 30 but was knocked around for four runs on seven hits and three walks over four frames against Baltimore on Tuesday. Maeda tossed six scoreless innings at San Diego on April 6 but was reached for four runs in five frames against the Padres on May 22.

WALK-OFFS

1. Dodgers LHP Adam Liberatore struck out both batters he faced on Saturday to set a club record with his 24th consecutive scoreless appearance.

2. San Diego LHP Drew Pomeranz was added to the National League All-Star team.

3. Los Angeles rookie LHP Julio Urias will pitch in relief in the minors as the team monitors his innings.

PREDICTION: Dodgers 6, Padres 5