Preview: Padres at Dodgers

Yasiel Puig is back with the Los Angeles Dodgers after a monthlong demotion to Triple-A Oklahoma City and is aiming for a strong finish to a substandard season. Puig, who has come under sharp criticism for his attitude and occasional lack of professionalism, figures to be in right field for the second straight night when the Dodgers host the San Diego Padres on Saturday.

Puig went 2-for-4 while batting fifth in Friday's 4-2 loss to the Padres and professed he will be a good citizen prior to the contest. "Discipline was obviously one of the most important things. I also had to be a better teammate and better disciplined within the clubhouse," Puig told reporters through an interpreter. "They made the right choice sending me down there. Now I'm doing the correct things to come back. I'm here now and I'm grateful for the opportunity." The Dodgers remain two games ahead of the San Francisco Giants in the National League West and are hoping to get shortstop Corey Seager (.312 average, 23 homers) rolling again after the All-Star has gone 0-for-16 over the past five games. San Diego third baseman Yangervis Solarte hit a tiebreaking solo homer in the eighth inning Friday and light-hitting catcher Derek Norris (.186) contributed a two-run double to mark his first RBIs since Aug. 2.

TV: 9:10 p.m. ET, MLB Network, FSN San Diego, SportsNet LA (Los Angeles)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Padres RH Luis Perdomo (7-7, 5.84 ERA) vs. Dodgers LH Rich Hill (10-3, 2.09)

Perdomo has posted back-to-back strong efforts and gave up one earned run in 11 hits over 16 innings in victories over Arizona and Miami. His fine outing against the Marlins marked the first complete game of his career and he induced six double plays, the most ever by a San Diego pitcher. Perdomo, a rookie, is 0-2 with a 9.00 ERA in four appearances (one starts) versus the Dodgers this season.

Hill was scratched from Wednesday's start against San Francisco due to a persistent blister issue that has plagued him for nearly two months. He has only made one start for the Dodgers since being acquired from Oakland nearly five weeks ago — that being a six-inning shutout stint in a win over the Giants on Aug. 24. Hill is 0-3 with an 8.16 ERA in three career starts against the Padres.

WALK-OFFS

1. Dodgers LHP Clayton Kershaw (back) is slated to throw around 50 pitches in a rehab start at Single-A Rancho Cucamonga on Saturday.

2. San Diego CF Jon Jay (forearm) took batting practice Friday and will begin a rehab stint at Single-A Lake Elsinore on Saturday.

3. Los Angeles LF/2B Howie Kendrick went 4-for-5 on Friday after being 3-for-24 over his previous eight outings.

PREDICTION: Dodgers 4, Padres 2