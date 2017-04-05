Preview: Padres at Dodgers

Just two games into the season, the San Diego Padres already have experienced a roller-coaster of emotions. The Padres look to reach some middle ground Wednesday as they continue their four-game series against the host Los Angeles Dodgers, who cruised to a 14-3 victory on Opening Day before hitting into four double plays in Tuesday’s 4-0 loss.

San Diego is starting right-hander Trevor Cahill on Wednesday, which comes as welcome news to a Dodgers lineup whose struggles against left-handed pitching continued on Tuesday. Los Angeles was 22-24 against southpaws last season and failed to generate any offense Tuesday versus Clayton Richard, who handcuffed the Dodgers while throwing 99 pitches over eight scoreless innings. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts started Franklin Gutierrez and Kike Hernandez in an effort to jump-start the offense against Richard, but the duo was held to one hit in five at-bats and Los Angeles ended the night without having a single player in scoring position. Roberts’ team aims to bounce back against the Padres and new shortstop Erick Aybar, who was signed as a free agent during the offseason and contributed three hits in Tuesday’s win.

TV: 10:10 p.m. ET, FSN San Diego, SportsNet LA (Los Angeles)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Padres RH Trevor Cahill (2016: 4-4, 2.74 ERA) vs. Dodgers LH Rich Hill (2016: 12-5, 2.12)

Cahill, who spent the last two seasons in the Chicago Cubs’ bullpen, signed as a free agent during the offseason and earned a spot in the rotation after posting a 3.26 ERA over 19 1/3 innings this spring. “Trevor threw the ball really well in camp,” manager Andy Green told reporters. “He’s got strikeout stuff and he’s had success in the rotation before.” Cahill is 6-5 with a 3.86 ERA in 20 career games (14 starts) against the Dodgers while struggling to contain Adrian Gonzalez (12-for-30, three homers).

After battling control issues for most of spring training, Hill looked sharp on Friday as he tossed 3 2/3 scoreless innings against the Los Angeles Angels. The 37-year-old was signed to a three-year, $48 million contract during the offseason and hopes to build on his success from last year, when he recorded 129 strikeouts in 110 1/3 frames. Hill, who allowed one hit over six scoreless innings in a win over San Diego on Sept. 3, owns a 1-3 mark and 5.75 ERA in four career starts against the Padres.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Dodgers have not lost the season series to San Diego since going 8-10 in 2010.

2. The Padres had the second-youngest Opening Day roster in the majors behind Cincinnati.

3. San Diego RHP Carter Capps (elbow) is expected to begin a minor-league rehab assignment next week.

PREDICTION: Dodgers 6, Padres 2