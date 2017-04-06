Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts has begun the season by placing Yasiel Puig in the eighth spot in the batting order, but that's hardly etched in stone. Puig is off to a strong start for the Dodgers, who conclude their season-opening four-game series against the visiting San Diego Padres on Thursday afternoon.

Puig, who was demoted to the minors in August and struggled during spring training, belted a solo homer among his two hits in Wednesday’s 4-1 victory as four pitchers limited San Diego to three hits. Roberts had Andrew Toles in the leadoff spot and Logan Forsythe batting fifth on Wednesday, but he said Puig’s play could force him to change his lineup. “I hope Yasiel makes it tough for me to hit him down in the lineup,” Roberts told reporters. “I think if he does that, and he plays to what we all know he can and to what he expects out of himself, then it could change the construction of the lineup.” San Diego’s batting order is filled with young players hoping to be part of the team’s rebuilding plan - including Hunter Renfroe, who crushed 30 home runs last year in Triple-A and hit his first of the season in Wednesday’s loss.

TV: 3:10 p.m. ET, FSN San Diego, SportsNet LA (Los Angeles)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Padres RH Jered Weaver (2016: 12-12, 5.06 ERA) vs. Dodgers RH Brandon McCarthy (2016: 2-3, 4.95)

After spending the first 11 years of his career with the Los Angeles Angels, Weaver moved down the coast to sign with San Diego during the offseason. The 34-year-old was an 18-game winner as recently as 2014 but has seen a drop in production along with decreased velocity over the last two seasons. The Long Beach State product allowed an American League-high 37 home runs last year but has gone 6-3 with a 2.66 ERA in 11 career starts against the Dodgers

McCarthy won the battle for the final rotation spot over Alex Wood after posting a 5.63 ERA with 11 strikeouts over 16 innings in spring training. The 33-year-old has been plagued by injuries in his first two seasons with the Dodgers but was fully healthy this spring and showed improved control in his five starts. Yangervis Solarte is 4-for-8 with a home run against McCarthy, who owns a 7-1 mark and 3.88 ERA in nine career starts versus San Diego.

WALK-OFFS

1. Dodgers LF Andre Ethier (back) has not been cleared for baseball activities and no timetable has been provided for his return.

2. Los Angeles RHP Kenley Jansen threw a perfect ninth inning Wednesday for his 190th career save.

3. Padres LHP Christian Friedrich, who already is on the disabled list with a lat strain, will meet with doctors this week to check out lingering tenderness in his left elbow.

PREDICTION: Dodgers 8, Padres 3