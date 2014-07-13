Dodgers 1, Padres 0: Hyun-Jin Ryu struck out a season-high 10 batters over six scoreless innings and Los Angeles blanked visiting San Diego for the second straight game.

Yasiel Puig provided the game’s only run in the sixth with a one-out RBI single off Tyson Ross (7-10), who allowed six hits and struck out nine over seven frames. Puig and Juan Uribe contributed two hits apiece for the Dodgers, who won three of four in the series, including back-to-back 1-0 victories.

Ryu (10-5) yielded two hits with no walks to snap a three-start losing streak and Kenley Jansen recorded his 27th save after striking out pinch-hitter Seth Smith with runners at the corners in the ninth. All 10 games between San Diego and Los Angeles this season have been decided by three or fewer runs, with the Dodgers winning seven of them.

Ross cruised through the first five frames before allowing a one-out single in the sixth to Dee Gordon, who stole second and later scored on Puig’s single up the middle. The Padres had two on and two outs in the seventh before J.P Howell retired Brooks Conrad on a fly ball to left field to end the threat.

Los Angeles maintained its one-game lead over second-place San Francisco in the National League West despite going 2-for-12 with runners in scoring position. The Padres, who have lost five of their last six, were held to three hits and have scored a total of 11 runs over their last six games.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Los Angeles SS Hanley Ramirez missed his third straight game with a sore right shoulder and hopes to return after the All-Star break. … Padres RHP Huston Street was named to the National League All-Star team as a replacement for Ross, who will not pitch in Tuesday’s contest after starting Sunday. … Dodgers INF Justin Turner (hamstring) began a rehab assignment with High-A Rancho Cucamonga on Sunday and could rejoin the Dodgers on Friday.