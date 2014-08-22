Dodgers 2, Padres 1: Justin Turner hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the eighth inning to lift Los Angeles over visiting San Diego.

Turner’s blast prevented Clayton Kershaw from suffering a hard-luck loss and enabled the Dodgers to move 3 1/2 games ahead of San Francisco in the National League West. Kershaw (15-3) struck out 10 and allowed one run and three hits in eight innings to move into a tie for most victories in the majors.

Padres starter Tyson Ross (11-12) took a shutout into the eighth inning before making his lone mistake. Ross allowed two runs and four hits and struck out eight while going the distance for San Diego, which dropped to 2-5 on a 10-game road trip.

Ross retired the side in four consecutive innings until Carl Crawford reached on an infield single. Turner followed with a blast over the left-field fence to turn a 1-0 deficit into a one-run lead and Kenley Jansen struck out two in the ninth to record his 36th save.

Kershaw didn’t allow a hit over the first 5 2/3 innings until Ross lined a clean single to left-center. Abraham Almonte singled and Jedd Gyorko walked to start the San Diego seventh, and Almonte moved to third on a flyout and Gyorko advanced to second on a wild pitch before Rene Rivera drilled a single to left to score Almonte.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Los Angeles SS Hanley Ramirez (oblique) took batting practice and is expected to come off the disabled list Sunday. … San Diego RHP Joaquin Benoit (shoulder) was unavailable again but manager Bud Black told reporters the closer could return over the weekend. … Dodgers RHP Zack Greinke (elbow) threw a shortened bullpen session and is on track to start Saturday.