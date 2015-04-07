Dodgers 6, Padres 3

LOS ANGELES -- Shortstop Jimmy Rollins hit a go-ahead three-run home run in the eighth inning, and the Los Angeles Dodgers rallied for a 6-3 victory over the San Diego Padres before a sellout Opening Day crowd of 53,518 at Dodger Stadium on Monday.

Rollins, who was making his Dodgers’ debut, tagged reliever Shawn Kelly (0-1) by driving a pitch over the wall in right with one out in the eighth.

Center fielder Joc Pederson drew a leadoff walk to open the eighth before pinch-hitter Andre Ethier reached on an error by Kelly. First baseman Yonder Alonso fielded Ethier’s grounder, but Kelly failed to touch the bag on the relay throw. Rollins followed with a home run.

Dodgers reliever Joel Peralta (1-0) tossed a scoreless inning for the win. Chris Hatcher earned his first career save.

First baseman Adrian Gonzalez also homered for Los Angeles (1-0).

Padres centerfielder and former Dodger Matt Kemp who went 2-for-4, drove in all three runs for the Padres (0-1).

Padres starter James Shields allowed two runs with eight strikeouts and two walks (one intentional) in six innings. He threw 95 pitches (64 strikes), but did not figure into the decision.

Reigning National League MVP and Cy Young winner Clayton Kershaw wasn’t as sharp as he normally is, giving up three runs on six hits with nine strikeouts and two walks in six innings.

Kemp gave the Padres a 1-0 lead in the first, bouncing a one-out single to right to score center fielder Wil Myers, who reached after being hit by a pitch.

Gonzalez drove a 1-1 off-speed pitch from Shields into the right-field pavilion for a solo home run to tie the score at 1 to lead off the fourth. Second baseman Howie Kendrick followed with a triple that Myers apparently lost in the sun near the wall in center. Kendrick scored on an RBI double to right-center by left fielder Carl Crawford for a 2-1 Los Angeles lead.

However, the Padres rallied for two runs to take the lead again in the fifth inning. Kemp drilled the first pitch he saw from Kershaw, lining a two-run double to left with two outs for a 3-2 San Diego advantage.

NOTES: Padres RF Matt Kemp’s 25 home runs with the Dodgers last season were five more than the combined total of last year’s Opening Day San Diego outfield of Tommy Medica, Chris Denorfia and Will Venable. ... Dodgers LHP Clayton Kershaw’s five straight Opening Day starts rank second to Hall of Famer Don Sutton, who had seven, in Los Angeles franchise history. Kershaw also had an 0.35 ERA on Opening Day, allowing just one earned run in 25 2/3 innings entering Monday’s game. ... San Diego manager Bud Black, who begins his ninth season, is tied with San Francisco Giants and ex-Padres skipper Bruce Bochy for the longest tenure among National League managers. ... Padres RHP Tyson Ross will face Dodgers RHP Zack Greinke on Tuesday. ... A moment of silence was held before the game for former Dodgers traveling secretary Billy DeLury, who died Saturday at the age of 81.