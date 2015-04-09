Dodgers 7, Padres 4

LOS ANGELES -- Adrian Gonzalez hit solo three home runs, and the Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the San Diego Padres 7-4 Wednesday night at Dodger Stadium.

Gonzalez set a major league record by hitting five home runs through the first three games of the season, according to the Elias Sports Bureau. He drove in four runs Wednesday as the Dodgers won for the second time in the season-opening series.

The 32-year-old first baseman, who went deep in a fifth consecutive game dating back to last season, became just the third Dodger to homer in each of the first three games of a season, joining Jimmy Wynn (1974) and Carl Furillo (1955).

Right-hander Brandon McCarthy (1-0) struck out nine and walked one, allowing four runs on nine hits in five-plus innings in his Dodgers debut. McCarthy also drove in a run.

Four Dodgers relievers combined to blank the Padres the rest of the way, with Joel Peralta working a one-hit ninth inning for his first save of the season.

San Diego starter Andrew Cashner, who gave up all of Gonzalez’s homers, was knocked around for six runs (five earned) on eight hits in five innings. Cashner (0-1) fanned six and walked three.

Left fielder Justin Upton and third baseman Will Middlebrooks delivered home runs for San Diego.

Upton hit a two-run shot in the first into the Dodgers’ bullpen in left to give the Padres a 2-0 lead.

In the bottom of the inning, Gonzalez drove a solo shot into the seats in right with two outs to slice the lead to a run.

The Dodgers moved in front with three runs in the second. McCarthy drew a bases-loaded walk with one out in the second to tie the score at 2 before shortstop Jimmy Rollins reached on an error by first baseman Yonder Alonso, allowing left fielder Carl Crawford to come home for a 3-2 advantage.

After right fielder Yasiel Puig grounded into a force at third, Middlebrooks’ throw home failed to prevent center fielder Joc Pederson from scoring. The ball got away from catcher Derek Norris. Puig bolted for second but got caught in a rundown instead before being tagged by Alonso to end the inning.

Gonzalez launched his second home run of the game by smacking Cashner’s first pitch into the bleachers in right for a 5-2 Los Angeles cushion. Gonzalez also nailed Cashner’s initial offering for another solo blast to right in the fifth.

In his final at-bat, Gonzalez hit an RBI single off reliever Frank Garces in the sixth inning.

NOTES: Dodgers 1B Adrian Gonzalez and RHP Zack Greinke were presented 2014 Gold Glove awards before the game. Gonzalez also received a Silver Slugger. ... Padres 1B Yonder Alonso celebrated his 28th birthday. ... San Francisco Giants RHP Tim Hudson (9-13, 3.57 ERA in 2014) will oppose RHP Ian Kennedy (13-13, 3.63 ERA in 2014) in San Diego’s home opener Thursday. ... Dodgers LHP Brett Anderson (1-3, 2.91 ERA in 2014) will face Arizona Diamondbacks RHP Chase Anderson (9-7, 4.01 ERA in 2014) on Friday in the opener of a three-game series. ... The game drew a sellout crowd of 52,204.