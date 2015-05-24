Padres 11, Dodgers 3

LOS ANGELES -- Justin Upton drove in the game’s first six runs, and James Shields took a shutout into the seventh inning, leading the San Diego Padres to a 11-3 rout of the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday at Dodger Stadium.

Upton went 2-for-4 with a grand slam and a two-run double, with the left fielder matching his career best in RBIs for one game. Center fielder Will Venable collected four hits and second baseman Cory Spangenberg added three to lead a 20-hit attack that enabled the Padres to break a four-game losing streak.

Shields (6-0) became just the second pitcher in team history to begin a season with six consecutive wins. Andy Hawkins started 11-0 in 1985.

In the first six innings, Shields allowed just two baserunners on a hit and a walk. San Diego held a 10-0 lead before he allowed Los Angeles to score. The right-hander finished with seven strikeouts and one walk in seven innings, allowing three runs and five hits.

The Padres began the game by sending eight batters to the plate in the first inning, scoring four runs on two hits and two walks against right-hander Carlos Frias (3-2).

First baseman Yangervis Solarte led off with a double into the left-field corner. Venable and right fielder Matt Kemp followed with walks to load the bases. Upton then propelled a 2-2 fastball over the center-field fence for his 12th home run of the season.

San Diego doubled its advantage to 8-0 in the second inning. After singles by Shields, Venable and Kemp loaded the bases with one out, Upton hit a two-run double down the left field line. Catcher Derek Norris then hit a ground ball up the middle through a drawn-in infield for a single that brought home Kemp and Upton.

Third baseman Will Middlebrooks hit his fifth homer, a solo drive into the left field stands in the third, and shortstop Alexi Amarista added a sacrifice fly in the fifth to give the Padres a 10-0 lead.

Frias (3-2) tied the team record for most runs allowed by a starting pitcher. In his shortest and worst outing as a starter, Frias conceded 10 runs, 12 hits and two walks, and he did not strike out a batter while throwing 69 pitches in four-plus innings.

Los Angeles broke the shutout with three runs in the seventh. The Dodgers loaded the bases with no outs on singles from shortstop Jimmy Rollins, second baseman Howie Kendrick and pinch hitter Juan Uribe. Venable, who moved to right field, dived to his right to try to catch Uribe’s fly ball, but it glanced off the edge of his glove.

Right fielder Andre Ethier grounded into a double play to bring Rollins home. Third baseman Alex Guerrero ended the rally with his seventh home run, a two-run drive into the left field stands.

The Padres increased their lead in the eighth. Venable began the inning with a double and scored on left fielder Abraham Almonte’s single. After reaching second base on a passed ball, Almonte tried to score on Spangenberg’s single, but left fielder Enrique Hernandez threw Almonte out at the plate.

NOTES: San Diego SS Alexi Amarista returned to the lineup. Padres 3B Will Middlebrooks made his first start at shortstop as a professional Saturday with San Diego seeking more offense at the position. ... By taking two of three over the weekend, Los Angeles remains unbeaten in its past 12 home series dating to last season, the longest active streak in the major leagues. ... Dodgers C Austin Barnes, recalled Saturday from Triple-A Oklahoma City, made his major league debut Sunday and went 1-for-3. ... Enrique Hernandez started in left field for the first time as a Dodger. ... In a trade involving 27-year-old minor-leaguers, the Dodgers acquired LHP Eric Surkamp from the Chicago White Sox on Saturday in exchange for RHP Blake Smith. Surkamp had a 3-0 record, one save and a 2.81 ERA at Triple-A Charlotte. Smith, who has never pitched in the majors, was 0-3 with three saves and a 1.62 ERA for Double-A Tulsa.