Padres 5, Dodgers 2

LOS ANGELES -- Melvin Upton Jr. hit a two-run double in the top of the fifth inning to lead a three-run rally that gave the San Diego Padres a 5-2 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday night in front of 45,740 at Dodger Stadium.

Right-hander Colin Rea and three relievers combined to hold the Dodgers hitless in the final 5 1/3 innings while retiring 16 of the final 18 batters.

Rea (2-1) retired the final seven batters he faced, conceded just two runs on four hits in six innings, induced 11 groundouts, walked three (one intentionally) ad struck out three. Closer Fernando Rodney registered his fourth save of the season.

Chase Utley hit his first home run of the season, but the Dodgers managed only four hits in losing their sixth consecutive game.

Right-hander Ross Stripling received his second successive loss. Stripling (0-2) amassed a career-high six strikeouts but allowed five runs, seven hits and two walks in 4 2/3 innings.

The Padres broke a 2-2 tie by scoring three runs with two outs in the top of the fifth inning against Stripling.

After Wil Myers and Matt Kemp walked, Upton lined a double off the base of the right-field wall to bring them home. Alexei Ramirez then hit a hard ground ball into the hole past diving shortstop Corey Seager to score Upton.

Until Myers walked, Stripling had retired seven successive batters.

San Diego used three consecutive doubles in the top of the third to take a 2-0 lead.

Jon Jay began the inning by slicing a double just fair down the left-field line. Myers then lined the next pitch into left-center field to bring Jay home. Kemp followed by lining Stripling’s ensuing pitch into the same spot to score Myers.

But the Dodgers used Chase Utley’s first home run of the season to tie the score in the bottom of the third. After Stripling received a leadoff walk, Utley propelled a 91 mph fastball from right-hander Colin Rea into the right-field stands 412 feet away.

NOTES: San Diego broke a nine-game losing streak against the Dodgers that dated to Sept. 4. ... Padres RF Matt Kemp is one of three former Dodgers to hit home runs in Dodger Stadium against Los Angeles after amassing 100 for the Dodgers there. The others are Eric Karros, Ron Cey and Steve Garvey. ... Dodgers RF Enrique Hernandez made his first start in the position this year. Hernandez made one start there last year. ... The Dodgers announced a change in their pitching rotation for their upcoming road trip. RHP Kenta Maeda will pitch Friday night against the Toronto Blue Jays, with LHP Alex Wood facing the Tampa Bay Rays on Wednesday night. Wood would be pitching on four days’ rest. Maeda would be making his first start since April 28.