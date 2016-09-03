Solarte's homer helps Padres edge Dodgers

LOS ANGELES -- Yangervis Solarte hit a go-ahead homer in the eighth inning, leading the San Diego Padres to a 4-2 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers before 48,911 at Dodger Stadium on Friday night.

Despite the loss, the Dodgers (74-60) remained two games ahead of the San Francisco Giants, who lost to the Chicago Cubs earlier in the day, atop of the National League West. The Padres (56-78) ended a three-game skid.

Solarte hit his 14th?home run, a solo blast off reliever Adam Libertore (2-2), who allowed two runs on two hits in an 1/3 of an inning, to lead off the eighth and break 2-2 tie. Pinch-hitter Brett Wallace added a run-scoring single for the final margin.

Reliever Brad Hand (4-3) struck out four in 1 2/3 scoreless innings. Brandon Maurer struck out two in a perfect ninth for his seventh save.

Dodgers rookie Julio Urias was charged with two runs on three hits with six strikeouts and a walk in 5 1/3 innings. However, Urias hit three batters. After he hit Alex Dickerson with a pitch and had an 0-1 count on Alexi Ramirez, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts pulled Urias for reliever Jesse Chavez.

Chavez retired Alexei Ramirez on a groundout to first before Derek Norris ripped a two-run double off the wall in left for a 2-1 Padres' edge with two outs in the six.

However, in the bottom of the inning, Joc Pederson drilled a solo shot into the seats in right to tie the score. It was Pederson's 19th home run of the season.

Pederson's RBI single drove in Enrique Hernandez, who reached on a double, for a 1-0 Dodgers lead with one out in the fourth.

Padres starter Clayton Richard allowed a run on nine hits with four strikeouts and a walk in five innings but did not factor into the decision.

Dodgers right-fielder Yasiel Puig was recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City and made batted fifth in the lineup. Puig went 2-for-4.

The Padres prevailed despite getting outhit by the Dodgers 13-6.

NOTES: Dodgers LHP Clayton Kershaw (herniated disk) will make a rehab start Saturday at Class-A Rancho Cucamonga. Kershaw, who is scheduled to pitch three innings, could return next week. LHP Brett Anderson (blister, left index finger) also will pitch in the game. ... The Padres activated 3B Alexi Amarista (strained left hamstring) from the disabled list and recalled RHP Leonel Campos from Triple-A El Paso. ... The Dodgers reinstated RHP Louis Coleman (right shoulder fatigue) and RHP Josh Ravin (right triceps soreness) from the disabled list and recalled C Austin Barnes and RHP Josh Fields from Oklahoma City. ... Padres RHP Luis Perdomo (7-7, 5.84 ERA) will face Dodgers LHP Rich Hill (1-0, 2.09 ERA). On Sunday, Dodgers RHP Jose De Leon will make his major league debut and oppose Padres LHP Christian Friedrich (4-10, 4.84 ERA).