Kershaw’s streak ends, but Dodgers beat Padres

LOS ANGELES -- Clayton Kershaw’s scoreless innings streak ended, but the Los Angeles Dodgers’ ace shook it off as easily as he sometimes does his catchers.

Kershaw’s run ended at 41, but he went the distance with a three-hitter in a 2-1 win over the San Diego Padres on Thursday night before 50,332 fans at Dodger Stadium.

Chase Headley’s solo home run to left with two outs in the sixth ended Kershaw’s impressive streak, the longest one since Brandon Webb compiled 42 consecutive scoreless frames in 2007, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.

“It’s one thing to give up a run, but that tied up the game at the time,” said Kershaw, who won his eighth consecutive start and capped it with his third complete game. “If you give up a run when it’s 8-0 it’s not a big deal, but when it’s 1-1 that hurts. Give him credit. It was a long at-bat. Kind of threw everything I had. Put a good swing on it and it went over the fence.”

Kershaw’s streak is the third best in Los Angeles Dodgers franchise history, trailing only Orel Hershiser’s major league record of 59 scoreless innings and Don Drysdale’s mark of 58. It’s the fifth longest in the expansion era (since 1961), with Kershaw tied with Luis Tiant. Bob Gibson of the St. Louis Cardinals had a string of 47 scoreless in 1968.

“I don’t really care about an innings streak or whatever,” said Kershaw, who leads the majors with a 1.78 ERA and has recorded 0.74 in his last eight starts. “We’re not supposed to give up runs. It’s our job.”

Kershaw received a standing ovation after the Headley home run and another one when he struck out left fielder Carlos Quentin to end the inning. Kershaw (11-2) struck out 11 and walked one.

“He was pretty much all business,” Dodgers manager Don Mattingly said.

The National League West-leading Dodgers (52-42) ended a two-game slide and handed the Padres (40-52), who tied a season-high with four errors, their third straight loss. Los Angeles has defeated San Diego in five of seven meetings this season.

Headley drove a 1-2 slider into the seats to tie the score, but Kershaw blanked the Padres the rest of the way.

“It looked as though it was a slider that probably didn’t get where Kershaw intended it to get to,” San Diego manager Bud Black said. “Chase had some good swings.”

First baseman Adrian Gonzalez brought home shortstop Hanley Ramirez on a sacrifice fly with two outs in the sixth for the go-ahead run. Ramirez reached third by hitting a single, stealing second and advancing to third on a throwing error by San Diego catcher Yasmani Grandal

San Diego starter Odrisamer Despaigne (2-1) allowed two runs on seven hits with a career-high seven strikeouts and no walks in seven innings. Kershaw was impressed.

“That guy was pitching really well,” Kershaw said. “We had never seen him before, and he’s got a lot of different arm angles. I think he threw a lot harder than we thought he did. Just tried to keep our team in it. Getting a couple of runs there in the middle (innings) helped. Good win.”

Said Black, “(Despaigne) pitched great. I thought today his fastball was a little crisper than his previous two starts. That was more like the fastball we saw in his first start against the Giants. He matched the best pitcher (in) baseball all the way through. He did his job.”

Dodgers right fielder Yasiel Puig led off the fourth inning by hitting a line drive off the leg of Despaigne that bounced into shallow left field. By the time Padres left fielder Quentin retrieved the ball, Puig had cruised into second base for a stand-up double. Center fielder Scott Van Slyke blooped a single to right to score Puig for a 1-0 Los Angeles lead with two outs in the inning.

NOTES: Dodgers LF Carl Crawford was activated from the 15-day disabled list Thursday after missing 40 games with a left ankle sprain. Crawford will serve as a reserve. The Dodgers’ outfield is set with Matt Kemp starting in left, Andre Ethier and Scott Van Slyke sharing time in center and Yasiel Puig playing right. To make room for Crawford, the Dodgers designated 1B Clint Robinson for assignment. ... Padres OF Chris Denorfia entered Thursday’s game batting .310 with three home runs, two doubles, four RBIs and eight walks in 34 at-bats against Dodgers LHP Clayton Kershaw. ... San Diego 1B Tommy Medica left the game in the bottom of the second with strained right groin. He will be re-evaluated on Friday.