Padres halt skid with win in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES -- Getting a grip and successfully executing off-speed pitches has played a big hand in the development of Jesse Hahn.

Hahn had another strong outing and shortstop Alexi Amarista homered in the San Diego Padres’ 6-3 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers before 46,073 fans at Dodger Stadium on Friday night.

Left fielder Carlos Quentin, mired in an 8-for-80 funk entering the game, went 2-for-5 and drove in three runs as the Padres (41-52) halted a three-game skid. The Dodgers (52-43) fell into a first-place tie with the San Francisco Giants in the National League West.

Hahn limited Los Angeles to a run and three hits with six strikeouts and four walks in six innings. Since being recalled from Double-A San Antonio on June 1, Hahn (5-2) has won five of his six starts.

“Being able to throw a secondary pitch for a strike when my fastball is not there, I can resort to something else and be able to get it over for a strike,” said Hahn, who was obtained by the Padres in a multi-player trade during the offseason with the Tampa Bay Rays.

Hahn earned his first career win over the Dodgers and improved to 3-0 on the road with a 1.50 ERA in three starts. Padres manager Bud Black said the club realized before the season it might have a diamond in the rough.

“We liked what we saw in spring training with the makeup and the stuff,” Black said. “Our scouts and front office (personnel) really felt there was something in this guy. We didn’t know anything about him until we got him. It’s proven out that the trade has worked out, maybe for both clubs. Jesse has really been a pleasant surprise.”

Closer Huston Street pitched a perfect ninth for his 24th save.

Dodgers starter Dan Haren (8-6) was charged with four runs and six hits with five strikeouts and a walk in four-plus innings. Haren was roughed up for the second straight start. He was tagged for a season-high eight runs on 10 hits in 5 1/3 innings in an 8-7 loss to the Colorado Rockies last Saturday.

“He wasn’t as sharp as he’s been,” manager Don Mattingly said. “It’s about execution. It’s getting the ball where you want in the strike zone. You know where you have to get pitches and if you don’t get them there, you’re not going to get outs. He’s got to be able to execute his pitches.”

Quentin’s two-run single in the sixth gave San Diego a 6-1 cushion before the Dodgers rallied in the seventh to close the gap to three on a run-scoring double by right fielder Yasiel Puig and a sacrifice fly by first baseman Adrian Gonzalez with two outs. However, Puig ran the Dodgers out of the inning, getting thrown out by Quentin trying to advance to third.

The Dodgers loaded the bases in the eighth, but reliever Joaquin Benoit got left fielder Carl Crawford to ground into a force play.

The Dodgers scored a run in the first, courtesy of left fielder Matt Kemp’s RBI single to left, bringing home Puig.

In the second inning, Amarista drove a 2-2 Haren pitch into the bleachers in right for a towering two-run homer and a 2-1 San Diego lead. It was Amarista’s third homer this season.

“Obviously, it was good to see him hit a home run,” Padres manager Bud Black said. “That was big for us to get on the board. Lexi has been a big part of our club and served so many purposes, and really doing a great job right now playing shortstop.”

Consecutive doubles by third baseman Chase Headley and Quentin boosted the Padres’ advantage to 4-1 with no outs in the fifth. That spelled the end for Haren.

“That was a big at-bat for him,” Black said of Quentin, who was 1-for-17 with six strikeouts in the last seven games. “He battled, he was down in the count, he worked back to 3-2 and hit a ball on the nose. Huge at-bat for Carlos. Carlos has to get going, no doubt about it. Nights like this can pick a guy up.”

San Diego center fielder Will Venable went 3-for-4 and scored a run.

NOTES: Dodgers SS Hanley Ramirez received a cortisone shot in the AC joint of his right shoulder after Thursday’s win. Ramirez, who has been ailing for much of the season, could be held out until after the All-Star break. ... Los Angeles OF Andre Ethier did not start for the second straight game because of “leg issues” and other ailments, according to manager Don Mattingly. ... San Diego INF Tommy Medica is doubtful for the remainder of the series after straining his right groin Thursday night.