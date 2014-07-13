Maholm, Ellis lead Dodgers to 1-0 win

LOS ANGELES -- For a spot starter, Paul Maholm came through with flying colors.

Catcher A.J. Ellis hit a walk-off sacrifice fly in the ninth inning, giving the Los Angeles Dodgers a 1-0 victory over the San Diego Padres before 51,794 fans at Dodger Stadium on Saturday night.

Ellis delivered the game-winner, but it was Maholm and the bullpen that shut down the offensively challenged Padres, who didn’t get a runner past second base all night.

Maholm said he benefited from an aggressive approach that resulted in a rough outing for San Diego, the worst hitting team in the majors.

“I think the biggest thing tonight was getting ahead, mixing speeds, getting some quick outs,” said Maholm, who got the nod because injured starter Josh Beckett is on the disabled list. “That’s probably helped me the most, just going after guys and not trying to nibble and not trying to out think them. Just making pitching and getting outs.”

Maholm, who made his first start in two months, breezed through the first three innings, retiring all nine batters on only 33 pitches. He didn’t allow a hit until third baseman Chase Headley singled to left with one out in the fourth.

Maholm retired eight in a row after that before giving up a leadoff single to Headley, the only San Diego player to get a hit off him, in the seventh. That’s when Dodgers manager Don Mattingly lifted Maholm, who had four strikeouts and no walks in six-plus innings. He threw 65 pitches (45 strikes).

“He was great,” Dodgers first baseman Adrian Gonzalez said. “Six shutout innings. Our pitching staff was the reason we won today.”

It was the second time this season that Maholm has blanked the Padres. He worked seven scoreless innings in a no-decision on March 30 at Petco Park.

“Looked like he kept the ball out of the middle of the plate,” Padres manager Bud Black said. “We didn’t have many good swings, not many hard contacts. That tells me the ball was on the corners and he was keeping us off-balance.”

Gonzalez opened the ninth inning with a double to right. After reliever Kevin Quackenbush struck out left fielder Matt Kemp and intentionally walked center fielder Andre Ethier, Quackenbush walked third baseman Juan Uribe to load the bases. Black employed a five-player infield, with no left fielder, but it didn’t matter after Ellis floated a drive deep enough to plate the slow-footed Gonzalez.

“He did an incredible job,” Gonzalez said of Ellis. “He did what he needed to do, drove the ball in the air and gave me a chance to score. That’s as professional as it gets.”

The win lifted the Dodgers (53-43), who now have the best record in the National League, back on top of the NL West, one game ahead of the San Francisco Giants. The Padres (41-53) have lost three of their last four and six of nine to Los Angeles.

Reliever Kenley Jansen (1-3) struck out two and allowed two hits in one inning.

Padres starter Ian Kennedy delivered in his longest outing of the season, shutting out Los Angeles for eight innings and holding the Dodgers to three hits with eight strikeouts and four walks. He threw a season-tying 117 pitches (78 strikes) before giving away to Quackenbush (1-2).

“He was able to execute pitches,” Black said of Kennedy, who has given up only two runs in the past 21 innings. “He was able to command the fastball to both sides of the plate, up or down as needed to a particular hitter. That’s probably been the most instrumental thing for his success. Locating the fastball to a game plan, and the curve and the change have been really good.”

Dodgers right fielder Yasiel Puig was ejected by home plate umpire David Rackley for arguing balls and strikes after taking a third strike to end the third inning.

It was Puig’s second career ejection, but his first this season.

NOTES: San Diego RHP Jesse Hahn was optioned to Triple-A El Paso on Saturday, one night after beating the Dodgers and limiting them to three hits and a run in Friday’s 6-3 victory. INF Jace Peterson was recalled from El Paso to fill the roster spot. ... Dodgers OF Andre Ethier returned to the starting lineup after a two-game absence because of what manager Don Mattingly described as “leg issues” and other ailments. ... Los Angeles INF Justin Turner, out since June 29 with a left hamstring strain, will make a rehab start as a designated hitter Sunday at Class A Rancho Cucamonga.