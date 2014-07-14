Dodgers beat Padres 1-0 for second game in row

LOS ANGELES -- The Los Angeles Dodgers prevailed over the San Diego Padres in another pitching duel Sunday.

Right fielder Yasiel Puig’s run-scoring single in the sixth inning was the difference as the Dodgers defeated the Padres 1-0 for the second game in a row before 47,131 fans at Dodger Stadium.

The Dodgers (54-43), who own the best record in the National League, took three of four during the series and remained a game ahead of the San Francisco Giants for first place in the NL West. The Padres (41-54) have lost five of their last six and seven of nine this season to the Dodgers.

After earning a 6-3 victory over the Dodgers on Friday night, the Padres failed to score in the final two games. Los Angeles starters limited them to four hits during those two contests. It wasn’t like the Dodgers hit the cover off the ball as the Padres held them to two runs and 11 hits in the past two games. However, those two runs were the difference in the series.

Dodgers lefty Hyun-Jin Ryu retired the first 11 batters he faced before left fielder Carlos Quentin singled with two outs in the fourth. The Padres were only able to hit three balls out of the infield against Ryu (10-5) before he completed his two-hitter with 10 strikeouts and no walks in six innings.

“I just think this guy can really pitch,” Dodgers manager Don Mattingly said. “If he has a bad game, it’s mostly 90-something percent good. So there’s usually never a bad one. So when he has a bad one, the chances of him having two in a row are really (slim). He’s competitive. He takes it personally.”

Ryu bounced back after being tagged for seven runs on 10 hits in just 2 1/3 innings in a 14-5 loss to the Detroit Tigers on Tuesday. It was the second shortest outing of his career.

On Sunday, though, he was back in fine form, blanking the Padres’ offense and allowing just one runner to reach second base.

The Dodgers’ bullpen kept the shutout intact over the final three innings. Relievers Brandon League and J.P. Howell combined to pitch two scoreless innings before closer Kenley Jansen, who gave up a walk and a hit, sealed the deal in the ninth for his 27th save.

“You have to give credit to San Diego. Those guys keep battling and never quit,” said Jansen, who converted his seventh consecutive save opportunity and is just one short of his career high in saves, which he established last season. “That’s what they did today and yesterday. You just have to compete and get the job done and try to help the team win.”

Ryu and San Diego starter Tyson Ross exchanged zeros until Puig, who went 2-for-4 with a double, broke up the scoreless affair with an RBI single to drive in second baseman Dee Gordon with one out in the sixth inning. Gordon reached on a base hit and stole second -- his major league-leading 43rd stolen base -- before scoring.

Ross (7-10) worked seven quality innings, striking out nine with a walk and allowing a run and six hits. Ross has gone six or more innings in 14 of his last 18 starts. However, he is 0-3 against Los Angeles this season and 0-4 in his career.

Still, Ross’ strong performance wasn’t lost on Padres manager Bud Black.

“He’s been outstanding,” said Black, who pointed to the fact that Ross earned his first All-Star berth despite a losing record. “Pitchers don’t develop overnight. He’s done nice job over the last couple of years of turning himself into a real solid major league pitcher. It takes time. We’re proud of him and we’re proud of what he’s done.”

NOTES: San Diego closer Huston Street will replace teammate RHP Tyson Ross as a member of the NL All-Star team. ... Los Angeles RHP Pedro Baez was optioned to triple-A Albuquerque on Sunday. ... The Dodgers will begin the second half with a nine-game road trip against the St. Louis Cardinals (Friday-July 20), Pittsburgh Pirates (July 21-23) and San Francisco Giants (July 25-27). Dodgers RHP Dan Haren will start the first game at St. Louis followed by RHP Zack Greinke and LHP Clayton Kershaw. ... RHP Ian Kennedy will get the nod on the hill when the Padres host the New York Mets for a three-game set on Friday. RHP Tyson Ross and RHP Odrisamer Despaigne will follow. ... Three or fewer runs have decided the last 10 contests between the two clubs.