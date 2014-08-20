Crawford leads Dodgers to win over Padres

LOS ANGELES -- After being swept by the Milwaukee Brewers over the weekend, the San Diego Padres were a welcomed sight for the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Carl Crawford homered and drove in three runs, and the Dodgers rallied from a three-run deficit to defeat the San Diego Padres 8-6 at Dodger Stadium on Tuesday night.

Crawford, who went 3-for-3, scored three runs and stole a base, drilled a two-run shot off Padres reliever Alex Torres in the seventh inning to help the Dodgers (71-56) end a three-game slide. The Padres (58-66) lost for the eighth time in their past 11 meetings, including six of their last seven with Los Angeles.

An off-day Monday couldn’t have come at a better time for the Dodgers, particularly after Sunday’s 7-2 spanking by the Brewers capped their sweep.

“I think that day off was big for us,” Crawford said. “A lot of guys were talking about it and how they felt good today coming back from an off-day. It felt good to get that rest in and (coming) out strong today.”

Crawford said a team meeting before the game didn’t hurt either.

“Not to air it out,” Crawford said. “We had just lost three straight games, so we just wanted to try to get back on track.”

Los Angeles starting pitcher Kevin Correia (2-0) allowed four runs and scattered eight hits and a walk in five innings. He struck out six. Correia, though, survived a rocky first inning, giving up a three-run homer to Padres second baseman Jedd Gyorko, before settling down.

“It was pretty much that one pitch,” said Correia, a former Padre. “Everything else that inning went the way it should. I just fell behind to Gyorko, and I didn’t want to go 3-1 on him in the first inning with one out. So I wasn’t as fine as I could have been with the pitch, and I just ended up running it back to the middle.”

Closer Kenley Jansen gave up a run in the ninth before recording his 35th save. He was bailed out when the Padres threatened to score more as center fielder Abraham Almonte was thrown out at third by Dodgers first baseman Adrian Gonzalez. Padres manager Bud Black challenged the call, but the call was upheld.

The Dodgers tagged San Diego’s Ian Kennedy for six runs (five earned) and seven hits in five innings. Kennedy (9-11) fanned five and walked two. Before Tuesday’s loss, Kennedy had gone 4-1 with a 2.57 ERA in his last seven starts.

“From my perspective, he didn’t really have consistent secondary pitches,” Black said. “The curve, the slider and the change, overall all night weren’t as good all night as we’ve seen from Ian.”

After Almonte hit a one-out double in the first inning and left fielder Seth Smith drew a walk, Gyorko clubbed a three-run homer off Correia to give San Diego an early lead.

Three consecutive hits off Kennedy in the second inning plated two runs for the Dodgers. Third baseman Justin Turner had an RBI double, scoring left fielder Crawford, who reached on a base hit. Shortstop Erisbel Arruebarrena drove home Turner with a single, cutting San Diego’s lead to 3-2.

Turner delivered again in the fourth, driving a double over the head of Almonte to score right fielder Matt Kemp and tie the game. A sacrifice fly by catcher A.J. Ellis gave Los Angeles the lead.

Turner scored on a throwing error by first baseman Jake Goebbert, who fielded a sacrifice by Correia but threw wildly to third as the ball bounced past Yangervis Solarte. The rally gave the Dodgers a 5-3 advantage.

“The mistakes really can back to hurt us,” Black said. “A couple of ill-advised walks, a couple of missed plays, both in the outfield and the infield, and those plays came back to haunt us.”

Smith’s RBI single in the fifth scored Solarte with two outs to pull San Diego to within a run.

However, the Dodgers scored again in the fifth when Crawford drove in Kemp with a single for a 6-4 lead.

NOTES: The Dodgers recalled INF Erisbel Arruebarrena from Triple-A Albuquerque. To make room, INF Carlos Triunfel was optioned to Albuquerque. ... Padres RHP Jesse Hahn was sent to Double-A San Antonio. San Diego selected the contract of LHP Frank Garces from San Antonio and designated INF Brooks Conrad for assignment. ... San Diego RHP Andrew Cashner is scheduled to return to the mound this weekend when the Padres visit the Arizona Diamondbacks for a three-game series. Cashner went on the 15-day disabled list June 23 due to right shoulder soreness. ... The game drew a crowd of 45,459.