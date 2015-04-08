Late rally pushes Padres past Dodgers

LOS ANGELES -- Center fielder Wil Myers’ first hit in a San Diego Padres uniform was the difference in a win over the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Myers’ single drove in the go-ahead run in the ninth inning, and the Padres earned a 7-3 victory Tuesday night before a crowd of 40,356 at Dodger Stadium.

“I was pressing a little bit, just wanting to get that first hit, but it was good to be able to come through in that situation, a big situation right there,” said Myers, who went 1-for-5 with a run in his first win with the Padres, who acquired him in an offseason trade with the Tampa Bay Rays. “Hopefully, a lot more will come after that.”

Shortstop Clint Barmes singled to lead off the ninth against Dodgers reliever Chris Hatcher (0-1). Barmes advanced to third on a sacrifice by pinch hitter Cory Spangenberg, who was safe at first after the throw by catcher Yasmani Grandal, a former Padre, hit him.

Myers knocked in Barmes. Catcher Derek Norris added a two-run double, and third baseman Will Middlebrooks singled home Norris to cap the four-run ninth for San Diego, which split the first two games of the season-opening, three-game series.

“This was a really, really grinding team win,” Padres manager Bud Black said. “If you look at all the guys who contributed to this one, man, you just go down the line. Everybody had something to do with this one.”

San Diego reliever Joaquin Benoit (1-0) gave up the tying run in the eighth but emerged with the win. Newly acquired closer Craig Kimbrel struck out the side in the ninth in his Padres debut.

Hatcher failed to retire a batter in the ninth and allowed four runs (two earned) on three hits. The Dodgers’ bullpen gave up six runs (three earned) -- three errors also didn’t help Los Angeles -- after starter Zack Greinke departed following six solid innings.

“I thought they were actually OK,” Dodgers manager Don Mattingly said of his relievers. “We had a chance to get out of the inning in the seventh, but I thought the guys threw the ball just fine.”

First baseman Yonder Alonso’s two-out RBI single in the eighth gave the Padres a 3-2 lead.

However, Dodgers first baseman Adrian Gonzalez hit a towering blast off Benoit in the bottom of the inning to tie the score again at 3. It was Gonzalez’s second home run in as many games against his former club.

Greinke limited the Padres to a run on two hits. Greinke, who never lost to San Diego in eight career starts, struck out four and walked one on 94 pitches (61 strikes).

After allowing a run in the first inning, Greinke retired 15 of 16 batters -- shortstop Jimmy Rollins’ error on a grounder by Alexi Amarista allowed the only Padre to reach base -- before a walk to center fielder Matt Kemp with two outs in the sixth. However, Greinke induced left fielder Justin Upton to fly out to center to cap his outing.

Padres right-hander Tyson Ross wasn’t as strong as Greinke, but he was almost as effective in his six-inning outing. Ross gave up two runs on six hits with three walks and four strikeouts.

“Good velocity. The first inning sort of set the tone,” Black said. “Tyson threw well.”

The Dodgers rallied from a one-run deficit with three consecutive hits off Ross in the sixth. Right fielder Yasiel Puig led off the inning with a double to left, and he came home on Gonzalez’s run-scoring double to tie the score at 1 with one out.

Second baseman Howie Kendrick followed by driving in Gonzalez for a 2-1 advantage.

Rollins committed his second error of the game, misplaying a bloop into shallow center by pinch hitter Yangervis Solarte in the seventh that scored Alonso and knotted the score at 2.

In the top of the first, Carl Crawford’s attempt to make a diving catch on a liner to left resulted in a two-out, RBI triple by Justin Upton. The hit scored Kemp, who reached on a single.

NOTES: The game was delayed 30 minutes at the start due to rain. The light showers also forced the Padres to cut short batting practice and their pregame fielding work. ... San Diego RHP Tyson Ross threw sliders a major-league-leading 1,272 times last season, according to Baseball Prospectus. Hitters swung at 53.14 percent of those pitches and missed on 44.38 percent, ranking fourth and second in baseball, respectively. ... Dodgers LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu and RHP Kenley Jansen, both on the disabled list, played catch before the game. Ryu is out due to a left shoulder impingement, while Jansen is recovering from left foot surgery. There is no timetable for either player’s return. ... Padres RHP Andrew Cashner (5-7, 2.55 ERA in 2014) will face Dodgers RHP Brandon McCarthy (10-15, 4.05 ERA in 2014) in the series finale Wednesday.