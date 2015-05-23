Pederson’s late homer pushes Dodgers past Padres

LOS ANGELES -- In a battle between two teams having trouble generating runs, rookie center fielder Joc Pederson bailed out the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday night.

Pederson hit the go-ahead homer in the eighth inning, and the Dodgers snapped a three-game skid with a 2-1 victory over the San Diego Padres before a crowd of 48,514 at Dodger Stadium.

Dodger right fielder Andre Ethier allowed Los Angeles to break a 35-inning scoreless string in the fifth inning. After the Padres tied the score on a run-scoring single by center fielder Will Venable in the seventh, Peterson delivered with one out in the eighth.

“I was just trying to get a good pitch and put a good swing on it,” said Pederson, who has a team-high 11 home runs. “I was just trying to help the team win a game. (Ethier) put us in a good situation when he had that RBI double, and broke our scoreless streak, which was frustrating. This is way beyond something I did.”

Pederson, who went 2-for-4, drilled an 0-2 fastball from reliever Joaquin Benoit (4-2) and parked it in the right-center pavilion to lift Los Angeles (25-16).

Dodgers reliever Chris Hatcher (1-3) threw eight pitches in one-third of an inning to halt his winless skid. Closer Kenley Jansen earned his second save with a perfect ninth.

Los Angeles starter Zack Greinke gave up a run on six hits with five strikeouts and a walk. Greinke, who has never lost to the Padres, threw 105 pitches (69 strikes), but did not factor into the decision.

“Again, with Zack it’s a mix of pitches,” San Diego manager Bud Black said. “He’s got a lot of weapons. He’s got a lot of different pitches to different areas. We were aggressive against him. You can’t get behind him. So, we came out firing early in the count. We squared some balls up, some balls were hit hard to their defenders.”

Greinke was pleased with the Padres’ approach.

“They were just swinging a lot,” said Greinke, who remained unbeaten in 10 career starts against the Padres with a 5-0 mark and a 1.53 ERA. “Got a bunch of first-pitch outs. Not all great pitches. They got some hits, and some outs. I guess that’s how it is. I think it was just singles. Two singles on first pitches, and then maybe like five or six outs. I guess you’ll take that.”

San Diego’s Andrew Cashner worked six solid innings allowing a run (unearned) on five hits. Cashner struck out three and walked one on 109 pitches (72 strikes). He is winless in three starts with an 0-2 record against Los Angeles this season.

San Diego (20-23), which lost its third in a row, rallied from a 1-0 deficit on Venable’s run scoring single, bringing home catcher Derek Norris, with one out in the seventh. It was the first run in two games for the Padres, who were blanked 3-0 by the Chicago Cubs on Thursday.

Ethier drove in third baseman Justin Turner, who led off the inning with a single and reached second on an error by Venable for a 1-0 Dodgers lead and briefly ended the club’s offensive woes.

The 35 scoreless innings tied the Los Angeles mark set by the 1962 club, which went scoreless from Sept. 28-Oct. 2. The run was unearned.

The Dodgers, who failed to score in a three-game sweep by the San Francisco Giants this week, hadn’t plated a run since a 1-0 decision Sunday over the Colorado Rockies.

Dodgers catcher Yasmani Grandal left the game in the fifth inning after taking a Matt Kemp foul ball off his mask. A.J. Ellis replaced Grandal.

NOTES: Dodgers LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu held a press conference before the game, one day after undergoing surgery to repair a torn labrum in his pitching shoulder. Ryu, who wore a sling, is out for the season. However, the Korean pitcher, who didn’t pitch this season, is confident he will be fully recovered for spring training next year. ... The Padres played 34 of their previous 42 games this season against teams with a record .500 or better, the highest total in Major League Baseball. ... Padres RHP Ian Kennedy (2-3, 6.75 ERA) will face Dodgers RHP Mike Bolsinger (2-0, 1.04 ERA) on Saturday.