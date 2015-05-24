Bolsinger, Dodgers blank Padres

LOS ANGELES -- Mike Bolsinger gave up a leadoff single and then tossed a perfect game for eight innings against the San Diego Padres.

Bolsinger gave up just one hit and center fielder Joc Pederson’s homer lifted the Los Angeles Dodgers to a 2-0 victory before a crowd of 53,479 at Dodger Stadium on Saturday night.

Bolsinger (3-0) had a career-high eight strikeouts and no walks in eight innings as the Dodgers (26-16) beat the Padres for the second straight game in the series and the sixth time in eight meetings this year.

Bolsinger’s breaking pitches kept the Padres off balance for much of the night.

“The curveball and slider were big tonight,” said Bolsinger, who has allowed just two runs in four starts for a 0.71 ERA during that span.

The Dodgers acquired Bolsinger in a trade with the Arizona Diamondbacks for cash last year.

“I was just throwing (the curveball) for strikes and locating it on either side of the plate,” he said. “It also generates a lot of ground balls. That last inning I probably felt my best.”

Despite Bolsinger throwing 92 pitches (60 strikes), Dodgers manager Don Mattingly opted to go with closer Kenley Jansen, who pitched a perfect ninth for his third save and second in as many games against the Padres, to seal the win.

Mattingly, though, was impressed as anyone with Bolsinger’s performance, particularly his command of the curve.

“The curveball is his pitch,” Mattingly said. “Few guys throw it, but he’s able to bend it in different ways. He can shorten it, and (the way) it comes out of his hand. You don’t see a whole lot of guys with that kind of breaking ball. You just don’t see it much.”

Bolsinger allowed a leadoff single to Padres first baseman Yangervis Solarte before retiring the next 23 batters. He faced the minimum 24 batters after inducing third baseman Cory Spangenberg to ground into a double play after Solarte’s base hit.

”You can match his strengths with other team’s weakness,“ Dodgers catcher A.J. Ellis said. ”The change from hitter to hitter, so you’re not just stuck doing the one thing the entire game. He’s able to mix it up. He gets a lot of credit for his ability to change speeds.

“(His curve) comes down like a roller coaster and gains speed. You don’t really see that. It just feels like it picks up speed when it gets to the hitting zone.”

The Padres (20-24) have dropped four in a row.

Padres starter Ian Kennedy allowed two runs and six hits with six strikeouts and no walks in six innings. He gave up Pederson’s home run in the first inning and two hits in the second before shutting down the Dodgers until the sixth.

”I thought tonight Ian ... the fastball was a little crisper,“ San Diego manager Bud Black said. ”Overall, he had to work his way out of an inning in the second. Made some nice pitches. But I thought the fastball, the life to it in the hitting area, good hook, little slider, a few change-ups, good mix tonight for Ian.

“He threw the ball really well. He was right there with their guys. He did his part.”

Kennedy (2-4) has lost both of his starts against the Dodgers this season.

Pederson drove a 1-2 Kennedy pitch into the bleachers in right-center field to lead off the first. Pederson has a team-high 12 home runs this season. He also belted the go-ahead homer in Friday’s 2-1 win over the Padres.

Kennedy retired 13 in a row before serving up a two-out single to first baseman Adrian Gonzalez followed by an RBI double by third baseman Justin Turner, scoring Gonzalez, for a 2-0 Los Angeles advantage in the sixth.

San Diego left fielder Justin Upton was ejected in the eighth after a verbal altercation with home plate umpire Clint Fagan. Upton, who went 0-for-3, was called out on strikes before getting tossed.

Both teams have struggled offensively. The Padres have scored only three runs in the past four games, getting shut out twice. The Dodgers have managed just four runs in the past six games.

NOTES: Dodgers C Yasmani Grandal was placed on the seven-day concussion disabled list. Grandal suffered a mild concussion Friday during a 2-1 win over the Padres. The Dodgers recalled C Austin Barnes from Triple-A Oklahoma City to replace him on the roster. ... LHP Eury De La Rosa was claimed by the Padres after the Dodgers designated him for assignment. He was 2-0 with a 6.14 ERA in six games for Triple-A Oklahoma City. San Diego optioned him to Triple-A El Paso. ... Padres RHP James Shields (5-0, 3.74 ERA) will face Dodgers RHP Carlos Frias (3-1, 2.55) Sunday in the series finale.