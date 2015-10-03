Five-run inning propels Dodgers past Padres

LOS ANGELES -- Alex Wood bounced back from a weekend debacle in Colorado to lead the Los Angeles Dodgers past the San Diego Padres on Friday night.

A five-run outburst in the third inning boosted Wood and the Dodgers to a 6-2 victory over the Padres before 45,564 at Dodger Stadium.

Third baseman Justin Turner drove in two runs and four Dodgers delivered an RBI each as Los Angeles (90-70) took a one-half game lead over the New York Mets for the No. 2 seed in the National League Division Series. The Mets (89-70), who were rained out Friday, will play a doubleheader against the Washington Nationals on Saturday. New York owns the tiebreaker over the Dodgers.

It was the third consecutive season Los Angeles has reached the 90-win plateau.

The Rockies knocked around Wood for eight runs on 11 hits in 5 1/3 innings in a 12-5 defeat last Sunday. The left-handed Wood said he’s much more comfortable pitching in Dodger Stadium instead of Denver.

“I like pitching here. I’ve always, even when I was in Atlanta, enjoyed pitching here,” said Wood, who the Dodgers acquired in a multi-player trade with the Atlanta Braves on July 30. “If you’re asking me if I like pitching here instead of Colorado, the answer is yes. I think anyone would give you the same answer.”

For the most part, Wood had an answer for the Padres (74-86). He limited them to two runs on five hits with four strikeouts and a walk in seven innings. Wood (12-12) won two of his three career starts against San Diego.

“It’s good to finish on a high note and play for home-field advantage, so I was glad I could do my part tonight,” said Wood, who capped his regular season with his fifth quality start in the City of Angels. “Everybody in (the Dodgers clubhouse) is trying to win these last two games, tomorrow and Sunday, and whatever happens just be prepared to play your role (in the playoffs) or whatever they ask you and you do the best job you can.”

Wood, who set a career high in wins and starts (32), blanked the Padres for six innings before allowing an RBI groundout to left fielder Alexi Amarista and a sacrifice fly to first baseman Cody Decker in the seventh inning.

San Diego’s Casey Kelly (0-2) lasted just 4 1/3 innings, giving up six runs (three earned) on eight hits with three strikeouts and two walks. Kelly, who missed the entire 2013 season and much of the 2014 campaign after undergoing Tommy John surgery, started for only the second time this season.

“I thought Casey pitched better than his line,” Padres manager Pat Murphy said. “They did square up some fastballs pretty good. Looked like they were seeing that pretty good. There were flashes, but he gave up the big inning again. Not all his fault, for sure. There were flashes of showing he could be successful.”

Dodgers left fielder Carl Crawford and second baseman Howie Kendrick reached on back-to-back singles with one out in the third. Crawford scored on first baseman Adrian Gonzalez’s RBI single and Kendrick came home on a fielder’s choice off Turner’s bat for a 2-0 Los Angeles’ lead.

Kendrick, who went 2-for-4 with a double and two runs, says he is fit after struggling to regain his form from a strained hamstring that forced him to miss 34 games before being activated on Sept. 18.

“I feel good. I feel like I‘m back to where I was before (the injury),” said Kendrick, who is batting .286 (12-for-42) with two doubles and five RBIs since his return. “It’s been good. It’s the right time to be really healthy, and the team’s been playing good and I think that’s what’s important going into the next push.”

Run-scoring singles by right fielder Andre Ethier and shortstop Corey Seager increased the margin to 4-0 before catcher A.J. Ellis’ RBI single capped the five-run surge.

The Dodgers added a run in the fifth when Turner lined a base hit over the head of Padres center fielder Melvin Upton Jr. to score Kendrick for a 6-0 cushion.

NOTES: Dodgers manager Don Mattingly refused to name his starting shortstop for the National League Division Series, meaning the club is considering rookie INF Corey Seager over veteran SS Jimmy Rollins. ... Whether interim manager Pat Murphy returns next season is up to the Padres. Murphy has a 42-52 record since taking over June 16 for Bud Black, who was fired. ... Former Dodger Maury Wills celebrated his 83rd birthday. ... Nancy Bea Hefley, the Dodgers’ organist since 1988, announced her retirement, effective at season’s end. ... Padres LHP Robbie Erlin (1-1, 6.30 ERA) will face Dodgers RHP Zack Greinke (18-3, 1.68 ERA) on Saturday.