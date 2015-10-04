Greinke, Dodgers win to clinch NLDS home field

LOS ANGELES - By clinching home-field advantage for the National League Division Series, the Los Angeles Dodgers already believe they have an edge in their upcoming meeting against the New York Mets.

Third baseman Justin Turner homered, and Zack Greinke delivered another strong outing, leading the Dodgers by the San Diego Padres in a 2-1 victory Saturday night before 52,352 at Dodger Stadium.

The Dodgers’ win, combined with the New York Mets’ sweep at the hands of the Washington Nationals in a doubleheader, means Los Angeles (91-70) will host the Mets (89-72) in Games 1 and 2 of the NL Division Series on Friday and Saturday.

“I think it definitely helps,” said Greinke (19-3), who captured a career-high in wins and held the Padres to a run on four hits with eight strikeouts, giving him 200 this season, and a walk in eight innings. “It’s not like a deciding factor. I don’t know if it’s the NFL or NBA where it’s a huge, huge deal. But it definitely helps.”

Greinke felt right at home again against the Padres (74-87). Greinke, who has won his last eight starts at Dodger Stadium, capped his campaign by lowering his major-league-best ERA to 1.66. That’s the lowest in the NL since Greg Maddux recorded a 1.63 mark in 1995 with the Atlanta Braves.

Greinke also claimed his second ERA title.

“The last time I felt more dominating in 2009; this time I felt like the whole team (contributed),” said Greinke, who was the American League Cy Young winner and registered the best ERA that year as a member of the Kansas City Royals. “There (weren‘t) hardly any errors behind me the whole entire year.”

Now, Greinke and the Dodgers can focus on a postseason challenge against the Mets, who were 4-3 against Los Angeles this season.

“Pitching at home you’re just always a little more comfortable,” said Greinke, who has allowed one or fewer runs in 21 of his 32 starts this season. “But I feel good pitching in New York also. It’s a pretty nice park to be in.”

Closer Kenley Jansen allowed a hit and hit a batter before working a scoreless ninth to record his 36th save. Jansen also believes home-field advantage gives the Dodgers an upper hand.

“That’s awesome,” Jansen said. “You definitely want to start at your ballpark with your own fans. Hopefully, you (win) the first two games at your place, especially in a short series.”

The Dodgers can wrap up the regular season with a sweep of the Padres on Sunday.

San Diego starter Robbie Erlin (1-2) gave up a two runs on five hits with four strikeouts and no walks in seven innings, but came up short.

“It was a quality start, that’s for sure,” Padres manager Pat Murphy said. “He competed head-to-head with a Cy Young winner. He was sensational, nothing short of sensational. And he didn’t have his best stuff.”

Turner, who went 2-for-3, smoked a solo shot to center with two outs in the first to give Los Angeles an early lead. It was Turner’s 16th homer this season but his first since Aug. 25, a span of 28 games, when he homered against the Cincinnati Reds.

Second baseman Howie Kendrick led off the fourth with a single to right and advanced to third on Turner’s base hit. Kendrick scored when first baseman Adrian Gonzalez grounded into a double play for a 2-0 Dodgers’ advantage.

In the fifth, catcher Austin Hedges drilled a solo blast off Greinke halfway up the pavilion in left to slice the Dodgers’ lead to a run. For Hedges, it was his third home run this year.

“Tough loss but I‘m proud of our guys; they battled,” Padres manager Pat Murphy said. “Greinke’s earned the respect to get some borderline calls, and he hurt us. We didn’t have great at-bats against him, but in the clutch there at the end we put ourselves in a position to win.”

NOTES: Dodgers RF Yasiel Puig was activated from the 15-day disabled list after missing 34 games with a strained right hamstring. Puig, who is batting .256 with 11 home runs and 38 RBIs in 77 games, is competing for a playoff roster spot. Puig went 1-for-3, extending his hitting streak to 11 games. ... The Dodgers can tie the 1980 club’s 55-27 record for the best home mark in Los Angeles franchise history with a victory over the Padres on Sunday. ... Padres LHP Frank Garces (0-0, 5.00 ERA) will face Dodgers LHP Clayton Kershaw (16-7, 2.16 ERA) in the regular-season finale Sunday. Kershaw, who will be on a pitch count, is six strikeouts shy of becoming the first pitcher to reach 300 since Randy Johnson and Curt Schilling did so in 2002.