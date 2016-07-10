McCarthy, Dodgers down Padres

LOS ANGELES -- Six days after pitching shutout baseball in his first start in 14 months, right-hander Brandon McCarthy successfully navigated his way through frustration.

McCarthy and five relievers combined to concede only three hits in the Los Angeles Dodgers' 4-3 win over the San Diego Padres on Saturday in front of 48,411 at Dodger Stadium.

The right-hander and his relievers combined for nine strikeouts while retiring the final 14 batters. Kenley Jansen pitched a perfect ninth inning with two strikeouts for his 26th save to keep Los Angeles 6 1/2 games behind the first-place San Francisco Giants in the National League West.

McCarthy (2-0), in his second start since being activated from the 60-day disabled list, retired seven successive Padres between the first and third innings while amassing six strikeouts in five innings.

The right-hander also gave up three runs, three hits and three walks.

"This start, he found a way to get through it," Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said. "He really didn't have command of much, as far as any type of consistency or rhythm."

A 10-year veteran, McCarthy had not pitched since April of last year, when he underwent Tommy John surgery. He made his first appearance July 3 and threw five shutout innings before earning a 4-1 victory over the Colorado Rockies.

"This one was a fight from the bullpen on," McCarthy said in reference to his pre-game practice. "Yesterday, the ball felt perfect in my hand. Today, it felt like I was throwing a football."

Yet McCarthy can take solace from those who preceded him in recovery from Tommy John surgery.

"I've talked to a lot of guys who've come back from this," McCarthy said. "They said that there are days when it's just not there. They said it was a really normal thing. You've got to find some way to get through it."

Yangervis Solarte hit his eighth home run of the season for the Padres, but right-hander Luis Perdomo suffered his second loss in his last three decisions.

Perdomo (3-4) induced 13 groundouts in his six innings and issued no walks but allowed four runs (two earned) and nine hits while striking out three.

"It's right in line with what he's done recently," San Diego manager Andy Green said about Perdomo's performance. "A young guy on the mound at Dodger Stadium, he was very good. If we had made plays behind him a little more consistently, he's going to have less runs."

The Dodgers broke a 3-3 tie in the bottom of the fifth inning but needed video replay to confirm the legitimacy of what proved to be the winning run.

Corey Seager and Justin Turner hit successive singles to start the inning. Adrian Gonzalez then hit a ground ball to second baseman Ryan Schimpf, who fed shortstop Alexi Ramirez for the force out at second base.

However, Turner's slide caused Ramirez to make an errant throw to first baseman Wil Myers, and Seager scored on the error.

Green challenged the ruling that Turner did not break the new rule protecting middle infielders against contact from sliding runners. But video review upheld the call, so Seager's run counted.

"Frankly, I've seen plays like that called as violations of the slide rule, and I've seen similar plays go like it did today," Green said. "It's a very difficult rule to ascertain how they're going to call it. It's a borderline flip of a coin for us."

The Padres tied the score in the top of the fifth. Ramirez began the inning with a double down the left-line and scored on Travis Jankowski's single to center field.

Jankowski took second base on center fielder Andrew Toles' throw to home plate, but stayed there because Myers struck out and Matt Kemp popped out.

Los Angeles combined three hits and a walk in the bottom of the fourth inning to turn a 2-1 deficit into a 3-2 lead and had a chance to score more.

Gonzalez lined a single to center field to start the rally. Yasiel Puig followed with a walk, then Yasmani Grandal singled to left to load the bases.

Howie Kendrick hit Perdomo's first pitch down the left-field line for a double that brought Gonzalez and Puig home, and sent Grandal to third with nobody out.

But Perdomo retired the next three hitters on groundouts, with Schimpf making a stellar play to record the final out.

Chase Utley hit a ground ball that ricocheted off Perdomo's glove. Schimpf fielded the ball on the outfield grass behind second base and threw across his body to get Utley at first.

San Diego took a 2-0 lead in the top of the first against McCarthy.

After Jankowski began the game with a walk, Solarte hit his eighth home run of the season. Solarte propelled McCarthy's 93 mph fastball into the right-field bleachers on a 1-and-1 count.

But the Dodgers narrowed their deficit and put the potential tying run at third base in the bottom of the first.

Utley reached first base on Perdomo's errant throw on his ground ball, took second on Seager's single, moved to third when Justin Turner hit into a double play and scored on Gonzalez's double to left-center field.

Gonzalez reached third on Puig's infield hit. But Grandal, who hit three home runs and drove in six runs the previous night, struck out on three pitches.

NOTES: Padres LHP Drew Pomeranz was named to the National League All-Star team on Saturday. He replaces New York Mets RHP Noah Syndergaard. ... San Diego has risen from 28th in the major leagues in runs per game after May to third before Saturday's game. The Padres have scored 5.7 runs per game, compared with 3.7 in the season's first two months. ... Padres 1B Wil Myers was batting .338 (44-for-130) with 11 doubles, one triple, 12 home runs, 38 RBIs, 34 runs scored and nine stolen bases since the beginning of June entering Saturday's game. ... Los Angeles C Yasmani Grandal, who hit three homers on Friday night, became the 10th player since 1920 to go 5-for-5 or better, hit three home runs and drive in six runs in one game. The major leagues began recording RBIs as an official statistic in 1920.