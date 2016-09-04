Hill, Dodgers have no trouble with Padres

LOS ANGELES -- For one night, one team's quest for the playoffs overrode one man's pursuit of a no-hitter.

Left-hander Rich Hill took a no-hitter into the sixth inning while leading the Los Angeles Dodgers to a 5-1 win over the San Diego Padres on Saturday night at Dodger Stadium.

Hill (2-0) retired 14 successive batters between the first and fifth innings, amassing eight strikeouts in his six shutout innings of one-hit ball. He issued two walks during his second start since coming from the Oakland Athletics in a five-player trade on Aug. 1.

"Everything felt great," said Hill, who stayed on the disabled list from July 20 to Aug. 24 because of a blister on his left middle finger. "The curveball had really good depth, and the fastball was carrying through the strike zone well. We just kept mixing those pitches up with a few different angles on the curveball and a few different angles on the fastball."

Alexei Ramirez ended the no-hitter by lining a single past Hill and into center field with two outs in the sixth.

"Alexei put a nice swing on the ball," Hill said. "You don't go out looking to complete a no-hitter or throw a no-hitter. But as the game goes on, each pitch has its own moment. The tempo and the rhythm of the game plays out. You want to stay in that moment and bring that intensity for every pitch."

Yet even if Hill had not conceded a hit, the left-hander's evening would have ended after six innings.

"He wasn't going to see that seventh inning, regardless," Los Angeles manager Dave Roberts said. "That would've been a bigger fight. But with his history this season of blisters, we want to sustain where he's at with the finger."

Hill provided no indication of any dissatisfaction.

"That's not my decision," he said. "Health-wise, everything is good. I continue to pitch when the ball is given to me."

Yasmani Grandal hit his 22nd home run of the season, a three-run drive in the fourth inning. Josh Reddick added a solo drive in the sixth for his first National League homer and his ninth of the season as Los Angeles (75-60) remained two games ahead of the San Francisco Giants in the National League West.

The Padres (56-79) managed just four hits as they lost for the eighth time in 11 games.

Right-hander Luis Perdomo took his fourth loss in his past six starts. Despite issuing no walks and inducing 11 groundouts, Perdomo (7-8) allowed five runs and nine hits during his six innings.

"For the most part, he was good in the first few innings," San Diego manager Andy Green said. "He got more outs in the air than he normally does. He was up in the strike zone a lot more than he usually is. I honestly think his mechanics got a little off, and that's something you haven't seen a lot from him, lately."

The Dodgers took a 4-0 lead in the fourth with four successive hits against Perdomo. Corey Seager lined a single to left field, took third base when Justin Turner lined a single down the right field line and scored the first run on Adrian Gonzalez's line-drive single into right field.

Grandal culminated the rally by lifting Perdomo's first pitch, a 94 mph fastball, over the center field fence for a three-run homer.

In the sixth, Reddick sent Perdomo's 88 mph changeup into the right field bleachers.

San Diego scored in the top of the eighth. Luis Sardinas doubled to left field with one out and came home on Wil Myers' two-out single.

The Padres had a chance to take the lead in the first inning. Sardinas began the game with a walk and stole second base as Ramirez struck out. However, after Myers struck out, Yangervis Solarte hit a low line drive that second baseman Chase Utley backhanded for the final out.

After Sardinas' leadoff walk, Hill retired the next 14 Padres before Adam Rosales drew a walk with two outs in the fifth.

NOTES: San Diego OF Jon Jay began a rehabilitation assignment at Class A Lake Elsinore. Jay is recovering from a broken right arm. ... Padres INF Adam Rosales started in left field for the first start this season and the sixth time in his career. ... Los Angeles leads the majors with 42 home runs by rookies. SS Corey Seager has 23 of those homers. ... Dodgers LHPs Clayton Kershaw and Brett Anderson made rehab appearances for Class A Rancho Cucamonga. Kershaw, on the disabled list since June 30 with a herniated disk, threw three scoreless innings, allowing a hit and no walks while striking out five. Anderson (left index finger blister) gave up six runs (five earned) in two innings. ... Dodgers RHP Jose De Leon will make his major league debut Sunday when he faces Padres LHP Christian Friedrich.