Pederson, Grandal power Dodgers in rout of Padres

LOS ANGELES -- Home run derby got an early launch by the Los Angeles Dodgers in a blowout of the San Diego Padres.

Joc Pederson hit a grand slam and drove in career-high five runs, and the Dodgers pounded the Padres 14-3 in the season opener for both clubs on Monday in front of 53,701 at Dodger Stadium.

Former Padre Yasmani Grandal homered twice -- once from each side of the plate -- and Corey Seager also went deep for the Dodgers. Grandal and Seager drove in three runs apiece.

"I was very excited and this was super fun," said Grandal, who went 2-for-5 in his first opening day start. "To be able to do it here at Dodger Stadium, makes it that much more special."

The four opening-day home runs are a Dodgers franchise record.

Los Angeles ace Clayton Kershaw (1-0) allowed two runs (one earned) and two hits with eight strikeouts and no walks in seven innings. Kershaw is 5-0 in seven consecutive opening-day starts.

"I think it was a great game. We scored a lot of runs, we had Kershaw going, he did his thing and we got ahead early and we didn't take our foot off the gas pedal," Pederson said. "We've been working extremely hard this whole spring training, so to come off and hit the road running like that is a great feeling."

The Padres scored a run in the first inning on an RBI single by Yangervis Solarte, but a scoring binge by the Dodgers quickly turned the game into a rout. Ryan Schimpf hit a solo home run off Kershaw in the seventh and Manuel Margot added an RBI double in the eighth for the other San Diego runs.

Padres starter Jhoulys Chacin (0-1) was tagged for a career-worst nine runs and eight hits with two walks and two strikeouts in 3 1/3 innings. Chacin also hit a batter.

"I was not really good," Chacin said. "I didn't make good pitches when I needed to, especially in the third inning. I got two quick outs and started getting behind. With Pederson, it got 3-1 so I had to throw a strike. So he was ready for the fastball in and hit it out. That right there was the game."

Padres manager Andy Green said Chacin's inability to get ahead in the count made his off-speed pitches ineffective.

"He didn't really command the off-speed stuff, which is kind of his bread and butter," Green said. "Either you're looking at his slider, which is a pitch he's always relied very, very heavily on, and it wasn't biting like it normally does. He couldn't effectively throw the off-speed (stuff) when he's behind in the count, too."

Pederson's sacrifice fly in the second inning scored Gonzalez to tie the score at 1.

In the third, Pederson lined a 3-1 pitch from Chacin into the seats in right for his second career grand slam and a 5-1 lead. Grandal followed with a solo shot to right to make it 6-1.

"I was just trying to slow the whole game down, the opening-day jitters and some runners on base," Pederson said. "Just trying to slow it down and stay within myself and put a good swing on a pitch I could hit."

Justin Turner, who went 3-for-5 with two doubles and two runs, laced a run-scoring double down the third-base line that scored Kershaw, who reached on a base hit, to put the Dodgers up 7-1 in the fourth.

Christian Bethancourt relieved Chacin and threw two wild pitches in the inning, scoring Andrew Toles and Turner for an eight-run advantage.

Seager hit a three-run shot in the fifth for a 12-1 lead. Grandal delivered a two-run homer in the eighth.

"One through nine with Kershaw hitting, everyone raked today and it just shows you that their pitcher has no letdown. Anyone at any time can hurt you from (Andrew Toles), Seager, Grandal from both sides," Pederson said. "It's awesome to be a part of."

NOTES: Joc Pederson's grand slam was the first by a Dodger since Eric Karros hit one on April 3, 2000, in Montreal. Pederson's five RBIs were the most in a Dodgers' opener since Raul Mondesi drove in six on April 5, 1999 against the Arizona Diamondbacks. ... The Padres have played the Dodgers in four consecutive opening-day games, but haven't won since a 3-1 win in 2014. ... Former Dodgers manager Tommy Lasorda, 89, and former Dodgers OF/1B Wally Moon, who celebrated his 87th birthday, threw out the ceremonial first pitches. ... Padres LHP Clayton Richard (3-4, 3.33 ERA last season) will face Dodgers RHP Kenta Maeda (16-11, 3.48 ERA) on Tuesday.