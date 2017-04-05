Richard pitches Padres to shutout over Dodgers

LOS ANGELES -- The San Diego Padres displayed their own left-handed Clayton on Tuesday night. And the result was them leveling their season-opening series with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

One day after Los Angeles' Clayton Kershaw beat the Padres, San Diego's Clayton Richard bettered the Dodgers.

Behind Richard's eight outstanding innings and Yangervis Solarte's two RBIs, the Padres defeated the Dodgers 4-0.

Richard (1-0) was sensational, keeping the Dodgers baffled with an assortment of off-speed pitches, which led to five strikeouts. He was touched for five singles and two walks as the Padres snapped their four-game losing streak at Dodger Stadium.

"The way Clayton threw the baseball today was outstanding," manager Andy Green said. "He had command of his fastball, and his changeup was as good as I've seen."

Kenta Maeda (0-1) pitched five innings, allowing three runs on six hits and two walks. He struck out four.

Richard was released last year by the Chicago Cubs after 25 relief appearances produced a 0-1 mark and a 6.43 ERA. He signed with the Padres in August and made nine starts, going 3-3 with a 2.41 ERA, in his second stint with San Diego.

The Dodgers, fresh from scoring 14 runs on 14 hits in beating the Padres on Opening Day, didn't look like the same offensive club. With a mostly right-handed lineup to counter Richard, the Dodgers had little pop and did not get a runner to second base.

Richard has two career shutouts, the last coming in 2012. But he was lifted after throwing 99 pitches Tuesday.

"The first start of the season and knowing that I haven't gone much past that, I totally understand," Richard said after his longest outing since 2013. "We're trying to win a baseball game. So whatever (Green) thinks, I'm all for it."

Green said Richard did a lousy job of trying to get him to let him stay in.

"I thought about it, but he didn't give me the most convincing answer after the seventh inning on how he felt, and I still put him back out there for the eighth," Green said. "We had felt good about what he had done and we felt really good about out three options in the bullpen."

Richard said his strong outing took a backseat to the Padres getting their ledger even.

"The biggest thing is getting our first team win," said Richard, who was also effective with his slider. "At the beginning of the season, you want to get that out of the way and get in the groove."

Solarte hit an RBI single in the first and homered in the third off Maeda for a 3-0 lead. Wil Myers scored on Ryan Schimpf's sacrifice fly in the first inning and added an RBI single off reliever Ross Stripling in the eighth after Manuel Margot took third on catcher Yasmani Grandal's errant throw.

The Dodgers didn't have much luck against Richard, who wiggled out of trouble thanks to double plays in the first, second, fourth and sixth innings. Despite four hits and two walks, the Dodgers didn't have a runner reach scoring position.

"He was getting ground ball after ground ball," Green said. "At the end of the day, he was just outstanding."

Logan Forsythe, a former Padre, had two of the Dodgers' hits and reached on a walk. But he gave Richard his due.

"He was really consistent tonight, especially with his location," he said. "When I was with Clayton, he had more velocity. But when he went to the bullpen with the Cubs, I think he found out what worked for him. And that's becoming a ground-ball pitcher."

NOTES: Dodgers SS Corey Seager, who was hitless in four at-bats and stranded three runners, missed most of training camp with an oblique injury. But he said he's fine despite making a couple awkward moves defensively. "It's always a work in progress," he said. "But I feel good." ... Padres RHP Carter Capps faced live hitters before the game. Capps, who started the season on the disabled list, missed last season after Tommy John surgery. He'll throw another side session before being deployed for a minor league outing. ... Dodgers CF Joc Pederson, who had a grand slam and five RBIs on Monday, was out of the lineup with the left-handed Clayton Richard starting. Pederson, who will occasionally sit against lefties with plus off-speed pitches, was replaced by right-hand hitting Kike Hernandez. ... Dodgers LF Franklin Gutierrez was in the lineup for Andrew Toles in a preview of the team's platoon approach in left field. ... Former Dodgers great Pedro Guerrero is in a New York hospital after suffering a massive stroke Monday.