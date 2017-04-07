Puig's power helps Dodgers crush Padres

LOS ANGELES -- Yasiel Puig flexed his muscles against the San Diego Padres on Thursday afternoon.

The result was a 10-2 win for the Los Angeles Dodgers and Puig being included among the game's top sluggers.

"I'm not worried about being the home run leader," Puig said through a translator. "When I worry about that; that is when bad things happen."

Not much went wrong for the Dodgers as they pounded the Padres.

Puig crushed a pair of two-run homers and Brandon McCarthy pitched six innings.

"He is having good at-bats and that is what we are expecting of him," Los Angeles manager Dave Roberts said of Puig. "Yasiel is focused and when he's like that he is very dangerous. He is being disciplined with his approach. They are pitching him tough but he is swinging at strikes and taking the balls."

McCarthy (1-0), who was restricted to nine starts last year after missing 2015 with an elbow injury, allowed two runs, five hits and a walk. He struck out four as the Dodgers took three of four in the season-opening series as their four-run seventh blew the game open.

"I feel very normal and I know what I'm doing and what I need to work on," McCarthy said. "I feel like I'm in a peaceful place and that is where I like to be."

Puig, who was demoted to the minors in 2016, hit his second two-run home run in the fourth inning with two outs and Joc Pederson on first via a walk.

Puig, who also walked twice and scored three runs, smacked a line drive clocked at 110.8 mph over the left-field fence. It was Puig's third homer of the season, pushing the Dodgers ahead 4-0.

Jered Weaver (0-1), another veteran trying to extend his career, was making his Padres' debut. The right-hander who's reinvented himself because of a compromised fastball had a rocky five innings. He was touched for four runs on five hits, walking three and striking out two.

"The walks is what killed me," Weaver said. "I pride myself on not walking people. So it was some easy passes and obviously two bad pitches (to Puig) and there you go: four runs."

Weaver fell to 6-4 lifetime against Los Angeles and his inability to retire Puig contributed to his downfall.

"He left a couple of pitches up to Puig and Puig made him pay for it,'' Padres manager Andy Green said.

The Dodgers' edge grew to 6-2 in the sixth on pinch-hitter Enrique Hernandez's double, which scored Austin Barnes. Another run came via guile, as after Seager walked he stole second with Hernandez at third.

Seager stopped on Hector Sanchez's throw to Yangervis Solarte. Hernandez broke for the plate and slide safely under Sanchez's tag, after he snagged Solarte's high throw. It was the Dodgers first steal of home in nearly two years.

The Padres pulled to within 4-2 in the sixth, as McCarthy started to falter.

Wil Myers stroked a two-run homer, driving in Jankowski with two outs. Jankowski had singled to reach safely.

Puig's first shot came off an 84 mph Weaver offering. With Chase Utley aboard on a single, Puig rocketed a shot deep into the Dodgers bullpen, one-hopping its back wall for a 2-0 Dodgers lead.

"From what I've seen in Yasiel in years past to now, he has really grown up," Roberts said. "We are asking him to continue to grow as a baseball player and a man. He has really come a long way and it is a credit to him."

NOTES: Padres C Austin Hedges, who is hitless in three games, was given the day off. Hector Sanchez got the start, but was removed for dizziness in the seventh inning after being struck by a foul tip. ... LHP Christian Friedrich, who opened the season on the DL, will have his sore elbow examined this weekend in San Diego. ... The Padres' home opener is Friday against the San Francisco Giants. ... Dodgers C Yasmani Grandal skipped his first game after starting the first three. Austin Barnes replaced him. ... LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu opens the Dodgers road schedule on Friday at the Colorado Rockies. Ryu, who missed last year with shoulder and elbow issues, will be restricted to 80-90 pitches.