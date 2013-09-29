Preview: Padres at Giants

The San Francisco Giants and San Diego Padres play the rubber match of their three-game series on Sunday with third place in the National League West on the line. San Diego, which has won four of its last six contests, leads San Francisco by one game in the race for third. While both teams would much prefer to be preparing for the postseason, there are reasons for optimism on both sides heading into the offseason.

The Padres have gone 16-10 in September, and rookies Jedd Gyorko and Burch Smith figure prominently in the team’s plans for next spring, when injured regulars Yonder Alonso, Carlos Quentin and Cameron Maybin are expected back. San Francisco is ending the season on a high note thanks to right fielder Hunter Pence, who agreed to a five-year, $90 million contract extension on Saturday. “To have him on the team is a huge, huge benefit for us,” said Giants pitcher Matt Cain. “That’s a guy that you want on your side.”

TV: 4:05 p.m. ET, FSN (San Diego), CSN Bay Area (San Francisco)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Padres RH Tyson Ross (3-8, 3.10 ERA) vs. Giants RH Guillermo Moscoso (2-2, 4.21)

Ross remained winless since Aug. 10 despite an outstanding outing against the Diamondbacks last Tuesday, when he yielded one run and three hits over eight innings. “It’s really encouraging the way he is throwing,“ manager Bud Black said. ”He’s gaining confidence in his ability as a starting pitcher.” The 26-year-old appeared as a reliever against San Francisco on June 19 and struck out all five batters he faced.

Moscoso is starting in place of Cain, who has been shut down after throwing 184 1/3 innings this season. “As much as he pitched the last few years, it’s time to give him a break,” manager Bruce Bochy said of Cain. The 29-year-old Moscoso, who has gone 2-0 with a 0.00 ERA in four career relief appearances against the Padres, is making his first start since Aug. 4 at Tampa Bay.

WALK-OFFS

1. Giants SS Brandon Crawford is mired in a 3-for-32 slump over his last 12 games.

2. Padres OF Will Venable missed Saturday’s game due to a lower abdominal strain and will likely only be available to pinch-hit on Sunday.

3. The Giants have gone 43-32 against National League West opponents this season.

PREDICTION: Padres 5, Giants 4