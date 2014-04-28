Preview: Padres at Giants

After having all kinds of issues with San Diego pitchers in a three-game series earlier this month, the San Francisco Giants look for improved results when they host the Padres in Monday’s opener of a three-game set. The Giants had just 12 hits for a collective .133 average while losing two of three at San Diego from April 18-20. The Padres have scored the fewest runs (69) in the majors but are only two games below .500 thanks to a solid 3.14 team ERA.

The Padres split a four-game series against the Washington Nationals, with Sunday’s 4-2 victory including Cameron Maybin’s first appearance of the season. The talented center fielder missed the first 25 games with a biceps injury suffered during spring training but went 2-for-4 with a run scored in his season debut. San Francisco has won four straight games after concluding a three-game sweep of the Cleveland Indians on Sunday with a dramatic 4-1 victory on Brandon Hicks’ three-run homer in the bottom of the ninth inning.

TV: 10:15 p.m. ET, FSN (San Diego), CSN Bay Area (San Francisco)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Padres RH Tyson Ross (2-3, 3.16 ERA) vs. Giants LH Madison Bumgarner (2-2, 3.14)

Ross was outstanding against the Giants on April 18, when he blanked them on four hits over eight innings. He wasn’t so sharp in his last outing as the Milwaukee Brewers torched him for five runs and nine hits – including two homers – in six frames. Ross is 1-2 with a 3.21 ERA in six career appearances (four starts) against the Giants.

Bumgarner has lost back-to-back starts, both by 2-1 scores. He gave up two runs – both on solo homers – and nine hits in eight innings while losing to Colorado in his last turn. Bumgarner is 6-3 with a 3.30 ERA in 17 career appearances (16 starts) against San Diego.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Padres’ 12 victories this month rate as their best April performance since winning 15 in 2010.

2. Giants C Buster Posey is 3-for-7 over the last two games after a 3-for-36 slump over his previous 12 contests.

3. San Diego RHP Huston Street is 9-for-9 in save opportunities and has allowed just one run – a homer by Giants 1B Brandon Belt on April 18.

PREDICTION: Giants 3, Padres 2