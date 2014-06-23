Preview: Padres at Giants

San Diego Padres general manager Josh Byrnes was relieved of his duties Sunday in large part due to his team’s poor performance – a trend the San Francisco Giants could relate to over the past two weeks. The Giants, who host San Diego in the first of three games at home starting on Monday, have sat in sole possession of first place in the National League West since May 8. However, their once-formidable 9 ½-game lead has dropped to four over the Los Angeles Dodgers during a 3-9 stretch.

Two of the wins during that span came over the weekend against the last-place Arizona Diamondbacks, but the Giants’ recent struggles pale in comparison to those of the Padres, who fired Byrnes prior to Sunday’s 2-1 loss to the Dodgers. San Diego has scored fewer than two runs nine times in 20 June games and ranks last in the majors by a wide margin in several offensive categories, including runs (225) and batting average (.214). The Giants and Padres will square off for the third time this season and first time since late April, with each team taking two of three at home.

TV: 10:15 p.m. ET, FSN San Diego, CSN Bay Area (San Francisco)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Padres RH Andrew Cashner (2-6, 2.36 ERA) vs. Giants RH Matt Cain (1-5, 4.52)

Cashner saw his winless streak extended to eight turns when he did not factor into the decision of the Padres’ 2-1 victory over the Seattle Mariners. The 27-year-old staff ace permitted a run on seven hits over seven frames and did not surrender a homer for the seventh straight outing (spanning 45 1/3 innings). Cashner, who is 0-4 with a 3.77 ERA on the road as opposed to 2-2 with a 1.39 ERA at home, made all three of his career starts versus the Giants in 2013, going 1-1 with a 3.24 ERA in those outings.

Winless since May 15, Cain endured his worst start of the season in Tuesday’s 8-2 setback against the Chicago White Sox, failing to pitch more than five innings for the third time in four tries. The three-time All-Star was pounded for a season-high eight runs (seven earned) on 10 hits and has surrendered 11 earned runs on 13 hits over his last 10 innings. Cain took the loss versus the Padres on April 18 despite giving up only an unearned run over seven frames, falling to 7-12 despite a 3.04 ERA in 32 all-time starts against them.

WALK-OFFS

1. Giants 2B Joe Panik, one of the organization’s top prospects, collected his first two major-league hits - including an RBI double – in his first career start.

2. San Diego has scored three or fewer runs in five of its six games against San Francisco.

3. Cain’s 12 career losses against the Padres are his most against any opponent.

PREDICTION: Padres 3, Giants 2