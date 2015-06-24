Preview: Padres at Giants

The San Diego Padres attempt to continue to improve their record against the San Francisco Giants this season when the visit their National League West rivals Wednesday for the middle contest of their three-game set. San Diego took three of four at home against the Giants in April and dropped two of three at San Francisco last month before rallying for a victory in Tuesday’s opener to improve to 5-3 in the season series.

Will Venable erased a 2-0 deficit with a two-run double in the eighth inning and Alexi Amarista delivered an RBI single in the 11th to lift the Padres to their third win in five contests. Gregor Blanco went 2-for-3 with an RBI for San Francisco, which was held to two runs for the second straight game. Offense has been the make-or-break factor for the Giants, who have scored a total of seven runs in their last seven losses and six or more in each of their last five victories. San Diego enters Wednesday with a 3-3 record on its eight-game road trip while San Francisco has lost 10 of its last 11 home contests.

TV: 10:15 p.m. ET, FSN San Diego, CSN Bay Area (San Francisco)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Padres RH Ian Kennedy (4-5, 5.43 ERA) vs. Giants Ryan Vogelsong (5-5, 4.38)

Kennedy’s unbeaten streak reached four starts Thursday as he allowed one run and four hits over six innings in a victory at Oakland. The 30-year-old has given up three runs or fewer in each outing during his streak after being tagged for seven in 3 2/3 frames by Pittsburgh on May 28. Kennedy has had plenty of success against San Francisco in his career, posting a 10-4 record and 2.42 ERA in 22 turns.

Vogelsong halted his three-start losing streak Thursday, when he scattered three hits over 6 2/3 scoreless innings at Seattle. It was a strong bounce-back effort by the 37-year-old, who surrendered four runs on six hits and five walks in only 3 2/3 frames against Arizona in his previous outing. Vogelsong is 5-6 with a 5.14 ERA in 20 career games (11 starts) versus San Diego.

WALK-OFFS

1. Giants LF Nori Aoki missed his second straight game Tuesday due to a bruised right ankle.

2. San Diego RHP Brandon Morrow (shoulder) hopes to throw a simulated game by the weekend.

3. San Francisco RHPs Matt Cain (flexor tendon) and Jake Peavy (back) each will make one more rehab start with Triple-A Sacramento before being activated from the disabled list.

PREDICTION: Padres 4, Giants 2