Preview: Padres at Giants

The San Francisco Giants couldn't ask for a better opponent to continue their winning ways as they aim for their 11th victory in 12 contests when they host the San Diego Padres on Monday in the opener of their three-game series. San Francisco had won eight in a row before being trounced by Chicago on Friday but rebounded to win the three-game set by posting a 1-0 triumph Sunday.

Joe Panik recorded two of the Giants' four hits in the win and is 8-for-16 over his last four contests. San Francisco has gone 6-0 against the National League West-rival Padres this season, limiting San Diego to one run in each contest en route to a three-game sweep on the road last week. The Padres bounced back to post a pair of one-run victories over the Los Angeles Dodgers before dropping a 9-5 decision in 17 innings Sunday. Matt Kemp's slump continued as he went 0-for-7 in the marathon, dropping him to just one hit in 28 at-bats over his last seven games.

TV: 10:15 p.m. ET, MLB Network, FSN San Diego, CSN Bay Area (San Francisco)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Padres LH Drew Pomeranz (4-4, 1.96 ERA) vs. Giants RH Johnny Cueto (6-1, 2.70)

Pomeranz has allowed a total of three runs in his four starts this month but is only 2-2 in that span after yielding two on Wednesday in his second loss to San Francisco this season. The 27-year-old native of Tennessee has surrendered fewer than three earned runs in seven of his eight outings in 2016 and has served up only three home runs in 46 innings. Pomeranz is just 1-4 with a 5.51 ERA in eight career games — six starts — versus the Giants, including a loss at San Francisco on April 25.

Cueto is 3-0 over his last five starts, allowing two runs or fewer on four occasions. San Francisco's bullpen could receive another night off Monday, as the 30-year-old Dominican has recorded both of his complete games this season — and his lone shutout — against San Diego, registering 19 strikeouts and three walks while yielding only one run and 11 hits. Cueto improved to 6-3 with a 3.04 ERA in 10 career starts versus the Padres after giving up one run and four hits at San Diego on Wednesday.

WALK-OFFS

1. Giants RF Hunter Pence (hamstring) has sat out the last two games but figures to return to the lineup during this series.

2. San Diego RHP Andrew Cashner (hamstring) is expected to be activated from the disabled list Tuesday.

3. San Francisco RHP Sergio Romo (elbow) is slated to begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Sacramento on Monday.

PREDICTION: Giants 3, Padres 1