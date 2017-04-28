Preview: Padres at Giants

The San Francisco Giants possess the worst record in the National League, and manager Bruce Bochy already is feeling the urgency. The Giants look to begin a turnaround on Friday as they open a three-game series against the visiting San Diego Padres, the second-worst team in the NL.

San Francisco has scored the third-fewest runs (77) in the major leagues and already sits 6 1/2 games out of first place in the NL West. "We'll tweak things - as you've seen, we've already done that," Bochy told reporters after Thursday's 5-1 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers, "and we'll tweak it again and see if we can get this right." The Padres also are scuffling as they've allowed 40 runs while losing five of their last six games. Yangervis Solarte is riding an eight-game hitting streak after going 9-for-18 during San Diego's four-game series against Arizona - a set in which it lost three of four.

TV: 10:15 p.m. ET, FSN San Diego, NBC Sports Bay Area (San Francisco)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Padres RH Luis Perdomo (0-0, 6.97 ERA) vs. Giants RH Jeff Samardzija (0-4, 7.40)

Perdomo gave up three runs and four hits in five innings against Miami on Sunday but did not factor in the decision. The 23-year-old escaped with a no-decision versus San Francisco on April 7 in his only other start this year after surrendering five runs and seven hits in 5 1/3 frames. Perdomo is 1-0 with a 5.40 ERA in five career appearances (three starts) against San Francisco and has struggled with Joe Panik (4-for-7, three doubles).

Samardzija is off to a poor start despite recording 30 strikeouts in 24 1/3 innings. The 32-year-old was rocked for seven runs and seven hits in 5 1/3 frames by Colorado in his last turn - the third time this season he gave up four or more runs. Samardzija is 7-2 with a 3.19 ERA in 12 career appearances (10 starts) against the Padres and has shut down Wil Myers (0-for-10) while struggling with Erick Aybar (5-for-12).

1. The Padres won two of three from the Giants earlier this month in San Diego.

2. Myers went 3-for-19 with a homer and 10 strikeouts in the series against Arizona.

3. San Francisco LHP Madison Bumgarner (shoulder, ribs) is slated to begin a rehab stint on Friday - eight days after being injured in an off-day dirt bike accident near Denver.

PREDICTION: Giants 6, Padres 4