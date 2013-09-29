Giants 7, Padres 6: Francisco Peguero led off the ninth inning with a game-tying homer and Hunter Pence delivered a walk-off single as host San Francisco rallied to win the season finale.

Peguero belted his first major league homer off Huston Street (2-5) before the Giants loaded the bases and Pence singled up the middle to score Tony Abreu easily from third. Sergio Romo (5-8) earned the win with a scoreless inning for San Francisco (76-86), which won 10 of its final 15 games and recorded its 12th walkoff victory this season.

The Giants fell behind 6-2 after Nick Hundley homered to lead off the third and Jedd Gyorko blasted his first career grand slam in the fifth. Tyson Ross struck out seven and yielded three runs over six innings for San Diego (76-86), which finished in a tie for third in the National League West with the Giants.

Brandon Belt gave the Giants an early lead with an RBI double in the first before Hundley hit his 13th homer off Guillermo Moscoso, who surrendered five runs while issuing four walks over 4 1/3 innings. Pence had three RBIs and finished the season with 99 for San Francisco, which won for the 25th time in its last 32 games when scoring at least four runs.

Barry Zito, who went 63-80 in seven seasons with the Giants, made a final appearance before the home crowd in the eighth inning and struck out Mark Kotsay before receiving a lengthy ovation. Kotsay went 0-for-4 in the final game of his 17-year career.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Pence, who agreed to a five-year, $90 million contract extension on Saturday, became the first player in Giants history to start all 162 games. … San Francisco LF Gregor Blanco left the game in the ninth inning with an apparent leg injury after colliding with CF Angel Pagan. … Gyorko finished with the third-most home runs (23) in history by a rookie second baseman. He trailed Dan Uggla, who had 27 for the Marlins in 2006, and Joe Gordon, who had 25 with the Yankees in 1938.