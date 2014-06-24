FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Padres 6, Giants 0
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
June 24, 2014 / 5:18 AM / 3 years ago

Padres 6, Giants 0

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Padres 6, Giants 0: Tommy Medica recorded a two-run double and Odrisamer Despaigne worked seven strong innings in his major-league debut as visiting San Diego took the opener of the three-game series.

Everth Cabrera and Seth Smith each registered two hits and an RBI while Yasmani Grandal also drove in a run for the Padres, who scored more than three runs for just the second time in seven games against the Giants this season. Despaigne (1-0) allowed four hits and struck out one without a walk as he started in place of Andrew Cashner, who was placed on the disabled list with a sore shoulder.

Gregor Blanco and Hunter Pence each hit a double for the Giants, who kicked off a 10-game homestand. Matt Cain (1-6) remained winless since May 15 after surrendering six runs and seven hits in 7 1/3 innings.

San Diego staked Despaigne to the lead with a three-run rally in the fourth inning. Grandal was credited with an RBI ground-rule double after his apparent three-run homer was overturned following a review due to fan interference, and Medica followed with a double of his own to plate two and make it 3-0.

The Padres doubled the advantage in the eighth, when Cabrera capped a string of three straight singles to plate Jake Goebbert. Will Venable came home on Giants right fielder Pence’s error on the play, and Smith followed with an RBI double.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Padres manager Bud Black was ejected in the fourth inning for arguing the overturned ruling of Grandal’s homer. ... Cain suffered his 13th career loss to San Diego, his highest total against any opponent. ... The 27-year-old Despaigne, who defected from Cuba last year, went 1-3 with a 7.61 ERA in five starts at Triple-A El Paso before joining the Padres.

Related Coverage

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.