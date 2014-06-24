Padres 6, Giants 0: Tommy Medica recorded a two-run double and Odrisamer Despaigne worked seven strong innings in his major-league debut as visiting San Diego took the opener of the three-game series.

Everth Cabrera and Seth Smith each registered two hits and an RBI while Yasmani Grandal also drove in a run for the Padres, who scored more than three runs for just the second time in seven games against the Giants this season. Despaigne (1-0) allowed four hits and struck out one without a walk as he started in place of Andrew Cashner, who was placed on the disabled list with a sore shoulder.

Gregor Blanco and Hunter Pence each hit a double for the Giants, who kicked off a 10-game homestand. Matt Cain (1-6) remained winless since May 15 after surrendering six runs and seven hits in 7 1/3 innings.

San Diego staked Despaigne to the lead with a three-run rally in the fourth inning. Grandal was credited with an RBI ground-rule double after his apparent three-run homer was overturned following a review due to fan interference, and Medica followed with a double of his own to plate two and make it 3-0.

The Padres doubled the advantage in the eighth, when Cabrera capped a string of three straight singles to plate Jake Goebbert. Will Venable came home on Giants right fielder Pence’s error on the play, and Smith followed with an RBI double.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Padres manager Bud Black was ejected in the fourth inning for arguing the overturned ruling of Grandal’s homer. ... Cain suffered his 13th career loss to San Diego, his highest total against any opponent. ... The 27-year-old Despaigne, who defected from Cuba last year, went 1-3 with a 7.61 ERA in five starts at Triple-A El Paso before joining the Padres.