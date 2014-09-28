Giants 9, Padres 3: Buster Posey and Adam Duvall each homered as San Francisco rolled past visiting San Diego in the regular-season finale for both teams.

Tim Lincecum (12-9) tossed two scoreless innings for his second relief victory in the series for the Giants, who will head to Pittsburgh for Wednesday’s National League wild card game. Joaquin Arias doubled in two runs and Joe Panik went 2-for-5 with a run-scoring single to help San Francisco take three of four against the Padres.

Cory Spangenberg went 2-for-4 with an RBI and two runs scored while Jedd Gyorko and Yasmani Grandal had two hits apiece for San Diego, which completed its fourth consecutive sub-.500 season. Rene Rivera and Alexi Amarista were a combined 0-for-8 with three strikeouts as the Padres finished 77-85.

The Padres scored two runs in the first against Chris Heston before San Francisco pulled even in the bottom half on Posey’s two-run homer off Robbie Erlin (4-5), who allowed four runs in 1 2/3 innings. Heston yielded three runs on six hits over four frames in his first major-league start.

San Francisco led 5-3 following Duvall’s pinch-hit solo homer off Tim Stauffer in the fourth and drew clear with four runs against three San Diego relievers in the seventh. Gary Brown highlighted the rally with a one-out single that plated Gregor Blanco for his first career RBI.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Giants LHP Madison Bumgarner will start against the Pirates’ RHP Edinson Volquez in Wednesday’s one-game wild card game. … San Diego’s six relief pitchers allowed five runs in 7 1/3 innings. … 2B Matt Duffy had a pinch-hit RBI single in the seventh for San Francisco, which has won 13 of its last 16 home games.