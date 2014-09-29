Giants prime for postseason with win over Padres

SAN FRANCISCO -- It took Buster Posey just one swing to put to rest any thoughts about him needing a rest.

Warming up for the playoffs, the San Francisco Giants earned a second consecutive win Sunday, getting a two-run home run from Posey in a 9-3 victory over the San Diego Padres.

The Giants will play in the National League wild-card game Wednesday night against the Pittsburgh Pirates. The single-elimination game at Pittsburgh’s PNC Park has been scheduled to start at 8:07 p.m. ET.

“I watched the wild-card game (on television) last year,” Posey said of Pittsburgh’s 6-2 home win over the Cincinnati Reds. “I‘m looking forward to it. It’s probably one of the best environments we’re going to play in. We look forward to the challenge.”

San Francisco (88-74) finished second in the National League West, six games behind the Los Angeles Dodgers (94-68). The Giants had the same record as the Pirates (88-74), but Pittsburgh earned the home-field advantage for the wild-card game by virtue of a 4-2 edge over San Francisco in the season series.

“We’ve got confidence,” said Giants second baseman Joe Panik, who contributed two hits and an RBI to Sunday’s regular-season-concluding win. “We’ve got our horse (left-hander Madison Bumgarner) going. When he’s on the mound, we’ve very confident wherever we play.”

The Padres (77-85) ended their season in third place in the NL West, 17 games behind the Dodgers and 11 back of the second-place Giants. Sunday’s loss was San Diego’s 52nd of the season on the road, the second-most in all of the majors.

“I wish I could answer that one,” Padres manager Bud Black said of the team’s road woes. “No doubt, we’ve got to play better on the road (next season). And play just as well at home.”

Posey, who hadn’t played the Giants’ previous two games after experiencing soreness in his back Thursday night, got San Francisco even in the bottom of the first after the Padres scored twice in the top of the inning.

The two-run shot to left field off Padres left-hander Robbie Erlin, Posey’s team-leading 22nd of the season, also scored center fielder Gregor Blanco, who led off with a single.

“It felt good,” Posey said. “I‘m tired, like a lot of people. But I would have been fine to play in the two games I sat out.”

Blanco put the Giants ahead for good with a sacrifice fly in the second inning, scoring first baseman Brandon Belt. When Panik followed with an RBI single that plated shortstop Brandon Crawford to make it 4-2, Erlin (4-5) was pulled from the game.

The Giants benched middle-of-the-order sluggers Posey, right fielder Hunter Pence, third baseman Pablo Sandoval and first baseman Brandon Belt in the middle of the game, but that didn’t stop the club from matching its highest run total since Sept. 2.

Pinch-hitter Adam Duvall smacked a solo home run, his third, in the fourth inning, and the Giants busted the game open with a four-run seventh that featured a two-run double by another backup, third baseman Joaquin Arias.

“We’re hitting well,” Posey said. “We need to sustain that momentum.”

Right-hander Tim Lincecum (12-9) earned his second win of the series and 18th in his career over the Padres with two scoreless innings of one-hit relief. Lincecum, who probably will not be on the Giants’ postseason roster, finished the regular season No. 2 on the club in wins, trailing only wild-card starter Bumgarner (18-10).

Giants starter Chris Heston gave up all three Padres runs during his four-inning stint. In the first start of his major league career, Heston surrendered six hits and two walks. He struck out two.

The first four Padres to face Heston got hits. Third baseman Cory Spangenberg drove in San Diego’s first run with a single, then scored the second on a sacrifice fly by left fielder Seth Smith.

“It’s a good thing he gets off on the right foot,” Black said of Spangenberg, who was promoted from Double-A in August and hit .290 for the Padres. “This is good for him to come here and show what he can do in front of us and in front of his teammates.”

Spangenberg also scored the Padres’ third run after his second hit in the third inning. First baseman Yasmani Grandal drove him in with a single.

Making just his third start since missing 75 games with an elbow injury, Erlin gave up four runs on four hits and two walks in 1 2/3 innings. He struck out one.

The Giants’ 13 hits were spread out among 12 batters. Only Panik recorded more than one hit; his 2-for-5 day allowed him to finish his rookie season with a .305 average.

Spangenberg, Grandal and second baseman Jedd Gyorko combined for six of San Diego’s seven hits.

NOTES: The Giants learned of their wild-card opponent, the Pittsburgh Pirates, just minutes before game time. They are expecting to face Pirates RHP Edinson Volquez in the elimination game Wednesday. ... The Giants reached 88 games in wins for the fourth time in the last eight seasons. ... Giants manager Bruce Bochy announced before the game that 1B/OF Travis Ishikawa, who made his third career start in left field Sunday, would be the team’s starter in left field Wednesday. ... The Padres finished with the second-worst road record in all of baseball (29-52) despite having a better overall mark than 10 teams. ... The Padres’ 77 wins were one more than last season.