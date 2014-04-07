Preview: Padres at Indians

The Cleveland Indians’ young starting rotation entered the season full of promise, but their last five starters have combined for a 7.66 ERA over 22 1/3 innings. Right-hander Corey Kluber will look to reverse the trend on Monday when the Indians begin a three-game series against the visiting San Diego Padres, who snapped a four-game losing streak Sunday with a 4-2 win at Miami. The Padres are still waiting for their offense to get untracked after batting a collective .189 through the first six games.
Cleveland’s Lonnie Chisenhall began the season in a reserve role with Carlos Santana taking over at third base, but the 25-year-old is making a push for more playing time after collecting five hits in his first 11 at-bats. Chisenhall served as the Indians’ designated hitter in Sunday’s 10-7 loss to Minnesota, while Santana started at third and had two hits while batting cleanup. The Padres desperately need more production from the middle of their order, with their Nos. 3-4-5 hitters batting .106 with three RBIs in six games.
TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, FSSD (San Diego), SportsTime Ohio (Cleveland)
PITCHING MATCHUP: Padres LH Robbie Erlin (0-0, 0-0 ERA) vs. Indians RH Corey Kluber (0-1, 13.50)
Erlin was named the Padres’ fifth starter after Josh Johnson landed on the disabled list during spring training with a right forearm strain. The 23-year-old, who recorded two outs in a relief appearance against the Dodgers last Wednesday, is making his first start since a spring training outing on March 26 against the Royals. Erlin was impressive in five home starts last season, but he posted a 7.06 ERA in six games away from Petco Park.
Kluber is looking to bounce back from a rough outing against Oakland last Wednesday, when he yielded five runs on eight hits on 77 pitches over 3 1/3 innings. “That was very un-Kluber like,” Indians manager Terry Francona told mlb.com. “He just threw a lot of pitches, had to work for everything he got, had a lot of deep counts and fell behind a lot of hitters.” The 27-year-old will be making his first career appearance against San Diego.
1. Cleveland OF Michael Bourn (hamstring) is expected to join the team as soon as Thursday.
2. The Padres were outscored 22-8 in their first five games before Sunday’s 4-2 win over Miami.
3. The Indians are batting .191 (13-for-68) with runners in scoring position.
PREDICTION: Indians 7, Padres 4