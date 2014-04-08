Preview: Padres at Indians

The San Diego Padres’ streak of 474 games without a rainout came to an end on Monday, but they should be able to start a new one on Tuesday against the host Cleveland Indians. The weather forecast is promising for Tuesday evening, when the teams are scheduled to play one game before closing the series Wednesday with a traditional doubleheader. The Padres are hoping Monday’s rainout recharges their lineup, which is batting a collective .189 through the first six games.

While San Diego waits for its offense to get untracked, Cleveland is eager to show last week’s effort by its starting rotation was an aberration. The team’s last five starters have combined for a 7.66 ERA over 22 1/3 innings, and manager Terry Francona was forced to use five relievers Sunday after Justin Masterson allowed six runs (five earned) over 3 2/3 frames in a 10-7 loss to Minnesota. Cleveland already has had two rainouts in the season’s first week, including last Tuesday at Oakland.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, FSN (San Diego), SportsTime Ohio (Cleveland)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Padres RH Tyson Ross (0-1, 5.40 ERA) vs. Indians RH Corey Kluber (0-1, 13.50)

Ross is pitching on six days’ rest after allowing four runs (three earned) in five innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers last Wednesday. “His stuff was good, he just really couldn’t command his fastball early in the game,” San Diego manager Bud Black said of Ross, who yielded three runs in the opening frame. Nick Swisher is 2-for-4 with a home run against the 26-year-old, who is 1-0 with a 1.20 ERA in three career games (two starts) against the Indians.

Kluber is looking to bounce back from a rough outing against Oakland last Wednesday, when he yielded five runs on eight hits on 77 pitches over 3 1/3 innings. “That was very un-Kluber like,” Francona said. “He just threw a lot of pitches, had to work for everything he got, had a lot of deep counts and fell behind a lot of hitters.” The 27-year-old will be making his first career appearance against San Diego.

WALK-OFFS

1. Cleveland OF Michael Bourn (hamstring) is expected to join the team as soon as Friday.

2. The Padres were outscored 22-8 in their first five games before Sunday’s 4-2 win over Miami.

3. The Indians are batting .191 (13-for-68) with runners in scoring position.

PREDICTION: Indians 5, Padres 3