Preview: Padres at Indians (2nd)

Cleveland Indians right fielder David Murphy will likely move up a few spots in the lineup Wednesday when the Indians face the visiting San Diego Padres in a traditional doubleheader. The 32-year-old Murphy has gone 6-for-8 with three doubles, one home run and five RBIs over his last two games while hitting near the bottom of the order. “The other day I just stepped in the cage, the feel was there, and it’s carried over,” Murphy told cleveland.com. “I haven’t felt like this in a long time. Hopefully, something is working here and it will continue.”

San Diego’s struggling offense showed some signs of life in Tuesday’s 8-6 loss to the Indians, with catcher Yasmani Grandal and shortstop Everth Cabrera combining for seven hits. Grandal has seven hits in his first 14 at-bats and is eager to play in back-to-back games for the first time since having surgery on his right knee eight months ago. The Padres are carrying three catchers while Grandal strengthens his knee, but either Nick Hundley or Rene Rivera will be moved once injured outfielders Cameron Maybin or Carlos Quentin return.

TV: 3:35 p.m. ET, FSN San Diego, SportsTime Ohio (Cleveland)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Padres LH Robbie Erlin (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs. Indians RH Trevor Bauer (2013: 1-1, 5.29)

Erlin was named the Padres’ fifth starter after Josh Johnson landed on the disabled list during spring training with a right forearm strain. The 23-year-old Erlin, who recorded two outs in a relief appearance against the Dodgers last Wednesday, is making his first start since a spring training outing March 26 against the Royals. Erlin was impressive in five home starts last season, but posted a 7.06 ERA in six games away from Petco Park.

Bauer will be called up from Triple-A Columbus to start Game 2 after holding Indianapolis to one run on two hits while striking out nine over six innings Friday. The 23-year-old was a top prospect with Arizona before his trade to Cleveland last season, but struggled with his control and failed to impress in five regular-season starts with the Indians. “I think he’s better situated right now,” manager Terry Francona told mlb.com. “I think he’s more comfortable with himself and with us.”

WALK-OFFS

1. Padres 3B Chase Headley enters the doubleheader with three hits in his first 28 at-bats.

2. OF Michael Bourn (hamstring) went 0-for-4 for Triple-A Columbus on Tuesday and could rejoin the Indians this weekend.

3. The Padres are playing their first doubleheader since April 20, 2011 at Wrigley Field in Chicago.

PREDICTION: Padres 7, Indians 5